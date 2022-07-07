ParaAthlete Featured in SHIFT Magazine Acquires New Business Sponsor, Signs By Veterans
Charleston, SC, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Justin Myers, a former Sailor of the Year for the US Navy announced that he will be sponsoring para-athlete Brian “Big Country” Conwell for the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Tempe. The games will be held July 7-12, 2022. Justin was inspired after reading Brian’s story about losing use of his legs during an industrial accident while active duty in 2014. Brian proved his doctors wrong and trained until he was able to walk again on his own. He started competing in athletic events for the disabled, winning several medals.
Myers, a decorated sailor, made Navy history when he defended the USS Ashland (LSD 48) and a 700 member crew from Somalian pirates. This lead to the first capture and conviction for piracy in over 100 years (Virginian Pilot Website, 2022). He is the CEO and founder of multi-award winning Signs by Veterans and Savage Shakers. He is a former #TeamUSA Taekwondo Junior Olympian that fought in the 1996 Olympics.
- Over 2000 athletes are served by the Paralympic Military Program (teamusa.org website, 2022)
- Athletes fall into 6 categories: amputee, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, spinal injury, intellectual disability and a group which includes all those that do not fit into the aforementioned groups (les autres), (www.paralympic.org, 2022)
- 4400 athletes from 100 countries compete in the Paralympics (blogs.va.gov website, 2022)
“I’m very proud of Brian and his mental toughness to defy the odds. As a veteran who separated in a wheelchair for his service, his story hit me personally. It was an easy decision to sign him as a sponsored athlete.” – Justin Myers, CEO, Signs by Veterans
Brian Conwell contact info: https://www.facebook.com/brian.conwell.902
Myers, a decorated sailor, made Navy history when he defended the USS Ashland (LSD 48) and a 700 member crew from Somalian pirates. This lead to the first capture and conviction for piracy in over 100 years (Virginian Pilot Website, 2022). He is the CEO and founder of multi-award winning Signs by Veterans and Savage Shakers. He is a former #TeamUSA Taekwondo Junior Olympian that fought in the 1996 Olympics.
- Over 2000 athletes are served by the Paralympic Military Program (teamusa.org website, 2022)
- Athletes fall into 6 categories: amputee, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, spinal injury, intellectual disability and a group which includes all those that do not fit into the aforementioned groups (les autres), (www.paralympic.org, 2022)
- 4400 athletes from 100 countries compete in the Paralympics (blogs.va.gov website, 2022)
“I’m very proud of Brian and his mental toughness to defy the odds. As a veteran who separated in a wheelchair for his service, his story hit me personally. It was an easy decision to sign him as a sponsored athlete.” – Justin Myers, CEO, Signs by Veterans
Brian Conwell contact info: https://www.facebook.com/brian.conwell.902
Contact
Shift MagazineContact
Robert Garcia
619-316-1856
www.shiftlifedesign.com
Robert Garcia
619-316-1856
www.shiftlifedesign.com
Categories