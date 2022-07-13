RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates in the Florida Tampa Bay Area Named Among “America’s Best”
Tampa, FL, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2021 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States.
To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
The following agents and teams are honorees in the Tampa Bay area:
Individuals By Transaction Sides
D.J. Arrazcaeta, Jamie Devine Brown and Joyce Ratliff of the Trinity office, and Barbara Quist of the Spring Hill office were listed among America’s Best individual agents by transaction sides.
Individuals By Sales Volume
D.J. Arrazcaeta and Jamie Devine Brown of the Trinity office were named among America’s Best individual agents by sales volume.
Teams by Transaction Sides
The Vaughan Team in the Riverview office, the Oakland Team in the Spring Hill office, and the Mike Constantine Team in the Trinity office were named among America’s Best teams by transaction sides.
Teams by Sales Volume
The Vaughan Team in the Riverview office was also listed among America’s Best teams by sales volume.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Categories