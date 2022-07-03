RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates in the Sarasota, Florida, Area Named Among “America’s Best”
Sarasota, FL, July 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2021 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States.
To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
The following agents and teams are honorees in the Sarasota area.
Individuals By Sales Volume
Robert T. Anderson Jr., Ryan Carson, Cathy Rustin and Carey Beychok of the Sarasota office; Cindy Quinn and Christine Kourik of the Holmes Beach office; Karin Dubbs of the Englewood office; and Lily Behrends of the University Park office were listed among America’s Best individual agents by sales volume.
Individuals by Transaction Sides
Cindy Quinn of the Holmes Beach office and Karin Dubbs of the Englewood office were named among America’s Best teams by transaction sides.
Teams by Sales Volume
The Brewer Team, Team Tritschler, the Glenn Brown Team, the Cail Grande Group, the Trexler Team and the Cleary Group in the Sarasota office; the Travis Group and Team Richard Capps in the Bradenton office; and the Stiver Firth International Team, the Sandra Newell Team and the Kathy Damewood Team in the Englewood office were listed among America’s Best teams by sales volume.
Teams by Transaction Sides
The Brewer Team, Team Tritschler, and the Trexler Team in the Sarasota office; Team Richard Capps and the Travis Group in the Bradenton office; and the Stiver Firth International Team, the Kathy Damewood Team and the Sandra Newell Team in the Englewood office were named among America’s Best teams by transaction sides.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
