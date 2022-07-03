Talcott Mountain Science Center Selects New Trustees
Avon, CT, July 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Talcott Mountain Science Center for Student Involvement, Inc. (TMSC) today announced that its board of trustees has selected three new trustees, effective July 1, 2022. By unanimous vote, the board of trustees is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephen Fantone, Dr. Martha Gilmore, and Dr. Reinhard Kage.
Jonathan Craig, the Executive Director of Talcott Mountain Science Center said, “The addition of these new Board members strengthens our connections with the business and education communities while increasing our scope of talent and diversity. Each of these individuals have a unique affinity with the Talcott Mountain Science Center by their affiliations with our programs and our Academy for gifted students. I am very pleased and supportive of these volunteers who bring new expertise and enthusiasm to the work of the Talcott Board of Trustees.”
Rhonda R. Bird, Chair of the Board of Trustees, added that “We are delighted to welcome these new trustees to the Talcott Mountain Science Center. Stephen, Martha, and Reinhard bring a rich range of scientific expertise, a passion for the promotion of hands-on education, and an understanding of the value of real-world applications in teaching our next generation of inventors, explorers, and scientific leaders.”
About Dr. Stephen Fantone
Stephen D. Fantone is the founder and president of Optikos Corporation, headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Dr. Fantone attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he received bachelor’s degrees in both electrical engineering and management. In 1979 he was awarded a Ph.D. degree in Optics from the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester. He began his career with Polaroid Corporation and later went on to found Optikos. As a recognized expert in optical engineering and optical product development, has served on numerous program review panels, Dr. Fantone has provided expert testimony on patent infringement and trade secret litigation cases, and has been awarded over 70 patents covering a broad range of optical technologies.
About Dr. Martha Gilmore
Martha S. Gilmore is the Seney Professor of Geology in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Wesleyan University and is a planetary geologist working on morphology and remote sensing of the surfaces of Venus and Mars. She is a Science Team Member on NASA’s DAVINCI and VERITAS missions to Venus. Dr. Gilmore is the Principle Investigator of a Venus Flagship Mission Concept Study for the Planetary Decadal Survey. She has served as the Vice-Chair of the Venus Exploration Analysis Group and has been a member of the Planetary Science Decadal Survey and is the Co-Chair of the NAS Committee on Astrobiology and Planetary Sciences. Dr. Gilmore has been recognized as a Fellow of the Geological Society of America and is the 2020 recipient honoree of the GSA Bromery Award. Dr. Gilmore received her Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from Brown University in 1997, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA.
About Dr. Reinhard Kage
Dr. Reinhard Kage is a medical doctor with a Ph.D. in Clinical Biochemistry. Since 2001, he has served as the Medical Director/CEO of the Rheumatology and Allergy Institute of Connecticut, located in Manchester, CT, providing diagnosis and treatments for rheumatological, immunological and allergic diseases. His early work specialized in neuroscience and neuropeptide research, starting at the Max-Planck-Institute for Experimental Medicine in Gottingen, Germany, followed by positions at the University of Massachusetts and Boston University. As a visiting scientist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Dr. Kage completed a fellowship in Clinical Immunology and Allergy working under Dr. Anthony Fauci. Throughout his career, Dr. Kage has taught medical students and medical residents via faculty positions at New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, George Washington University Medical School, and Boston University School of Medicine.
About Talcott Mountain Science Center for Student Involvement, Inc.
A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Talcott Mountain Science Center for Student Involvement, Inc., inspires today’s children to invent tomorrow. Since its inception in 1967, Talcott has trained thousands of teachers and educated hundreds of thousands of students through engaging, hands-on programs using state-of-the-art technology in real world applications. The Talcott Mountain Science Center is committed to improving the quality of science education through private and public partnerships and through a variety of established programs for students and teachers throughout the region and nation. Learn more at tmsc.org.
Contact
Christine Buhler
860-677-8571
www.tmsc.org
