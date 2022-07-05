AV LINK Wins Awards at ISE and InfoComm 2022
New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since 1988, AV LINK has been a manufacturer of cutting-edge 4K and 8K video processing. With 100% made in Taiwan quality, AV LINK has provided many different technologies and solutions in the industry. At ISE and InfoComm 2022, the industry flocked to see AV LINK’s products and asked about the situation of the stock. During the COVID-19 outbreak, AV LINK adopted preventive measures to avoid the following product shortages and shipping disruption and took over numerous quality leads.
AV LINK announced that the MaitreView™ 4KPro won Best of Show Awards at ISE and InfoComm 2022 from AV Technology. Winners were awarded according to innovative merits. These awards also remind AV LINK to keep promoting the multi-window video processor family, including MaitreView™ 8KPro, MaitreView™ 4KPro, and MaitreView™ 4KLite.
The MaitreView™ 4KPro harnesses Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ family FPGA devices and provides one of the most state-of-the-art multi-window video processors by supporting uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4, real-time Drag & Drop, independent display different videos on 2 screens, seamless switching between multiple sources, and adjustable borders on each region and layer for mission-critical applications, including corporate, healthcare, and education. Benson Hsu, general manager of Dong Hua Building Materials says: “With the MaitreView™ 4KPro, we can have 5 different videos and files displayed simultaneously. We can also jump back and forth and put layers on top. The system helps save 50% of the time compared with before.”
AV LINK will exhibit in booth #3045 in Dallas, USA, at CEDIA EXPO showing MaitreView™ 4KLite, the IPS series (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE and certified by NETGEAR, and HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K / KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender-100M(PoC), HS-1614W (An 8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), and HRM-1641W (An 8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher).
Visit AV LINK's official website at www.avlinksystem.com for more products or send an email to sales@cctch.com.tw to make an appointment at the show (Booth #3045).
Please register to attend the show as AV LINK's guest for free at http://cedia22.nvytes.co/cedia22/inv/876071.html using the VIP code: EXIV876071.
About AV LINK
Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the Pro AV industry with the expertise of 4K and 8K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. With 100% made in Taiwan quality, AV LINK has provided many different technologies and solutions in the industry. In an ever-changing industry, AV LINK continues to do its best to serve customers and inspire the market. AV LINK has been engineering the most comprehensive and innovative products for various applications like hospitality, industry, transportation, entertainment venues, esports, retail, house of worship, education, healthcare, corporate, government, etc. For more information, please visit www.avlinksystem.com or send your email to sales@cctch.com.tw to contact us.
