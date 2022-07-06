Black Multiverse Enterprises Announces Black Multiverse Advance Program
Black Multiverse Enterprises (BME) is on a mission to disrupt disenfranchisement in the present to preserve possibilities in the future. Black Multiverse Enterprises (BME) is excited to announce the Black Multiverse Advance Program providing Google Professional Certification Scholarships to skill up in Web2 and empower through employment in Web3.
Reston, VA, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Black Multiverse Enterprises (BME) is excited to announce the Black Multiverse Advance Program providing Google Professional Certification Scholarships to skill up in Web2 and empower through employment in Web3.
Through this initiative, Black Multiverse and partner organizations will host an impactful workforce program to empower participants to pursue economic advancement by also learning the blockchain, Web3 and the Metaverse principles of decentralization.
The program is designed to provide scholarships for participants to complete a Google Career Certificate on a designated professional track. Participants will be equipped with highly sought after skills, access to opportunities while simultaneously gaining exposure to the decentralized nature of Web3, connecting with diverse and inclusive employers spanning both realms.
Google Career Certificates provide learners with access to in-demand jobs through rapid reskilling without prior experience in the fields of Project Management, User Experience (UX) Design, Data Analytics and IT Support, IT Automation with Python, and the new Digital Marketing & E-commerce. The program will be administered by Black Multiverse Enterprises and will utilize the Coursera massive open online course (MOOC) platform to engage learning.
New employees of Black Multiverse will be afforded an opportunity to not only skill up but to also give back. While learning the selected participants will engage in events with selected partners to both attain knowledge and to offer service to Web3 communities. Web3 is the next iteration of the internet where decentralization is a priority and self sovereignty is not an option. Team members that complete Professional Certification will have attained tangible skills to help develop the decentralized future of the Metaverse.
Professional-level Training from Google
- No experience necessary - Learn job-ready skills.
- 1,500,000 in-demand job openings across certificate fields.
- 75% of program graduates report an improvement in their career within 6 months of certificate completion3.
- Self-paced learning most complete within 3 to 6 months with ~10 hours of flexible study per week.
The BME Advance program aims to:
- Educate - provide access to a pathway for in demand skills, creating employable resources.
- Train - Onboard hundreds to the opportunity within Web3 pathway to change circumstances and impact futures.
- Advance - Create paths to opportunities, networks and service, advancing the individual, the organization and and the community.
- Support transitioning employee skill deficits by providing knowledge, skills and abilities for forward advancement.
- Develop a working model for successful networking and advancement from Web2 to Web3 by increasing awareness and knowledge of the decentralized Metaverse.
- Promote and instill confidence with newly obtained skills and innovation.
Positions will be posted to the BME website and are currently unpaid at this time. Actively seeking Sponsorship.
Inquire at: sponsor@blackmultiverse.io
Press Inquiries: press@blackmultiverse.io
Positions will be posted to the BME website and are currently unpaid at this time. Actively seeking Sponsorship.
Contact
Black Multiverse EnterprisesContact
Press Inquiries | NiKole Maxwell
703-634-9747
https://blackmultiverse.io
