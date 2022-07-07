Submissions Open for NAPIM’s 2022 Lawter Lecture Series
Annapolis, MD, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM) is accepting papers for its Lawter Lecture Series to be held during the 66th Annual Fall Technical Conference. Submissions are open for topics related to chemistry, formulation, manufacturing, or other technical aspects of the printing ink business; all papers must be original and of scientific value.
Title, abstract, and author(s)’ name must be submitted by August 17, 2022, with the final paper for review and balloting due on September 9, 2022. The NAPIM Technical Board of Directors will select winners and award three honorariums. NAPIM will notify all lecture competition participants no later than September 17, 2022. Winners will be announced formally during the conference.
“The NAPIM Lawter Lecture Series is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious technical paper competitions in the printing ink and graphic arts industries. The lecture series was established by Joseph S. Stevens of Superior Varnish & Drier Company in 1978 at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Originally, the lectures were held at Lehigh, but because the content of the papers proved to be of equal value to technical people in the printing and printing ink industries, they became an integral part of NAPIM's Annual Technical Conference,” says George Fuchs, NAPIM’s Director of Regulatory Affairs and Technology.
The Lawter Lecture Series award winner will present their paper during the Opening Session of the 66th Annual Fall Technical Conference on October 18, 2022 at the Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois. Registration for the event opens at the end of July. In addition to the Lawter Lecture Series, highlights will include a supplier showcase, reception with tabletop exhibits, and educational breakout sessions covering various technical, safety, and regulatory topics with plenty of opportunity for networking.
To learn more about the 66th Annual Fall Technical Conference, visit napim.org. To submit a paper for award and consideration in the Lawter Lecture Series, please email George Fuchs, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Technology at gfuchs@napim.org.
About National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers
The National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM) has been the only national trade association for the printing ink industry since its founding in 1916. The overall purpose is to promote the general development and improvement of member companies by fostering greater understanding and knowledge of the printing ink industry as well as representing the industry on a national basis. The Association exists to serve its membership, which is accomplished by being both reactive and proactive on key issues affecting the ink industry. NAPIM members include ink manufacturers, companies that supply raw materials, and manufacturers of instrumentation and equipment utilized by the printing ink industry.
George Fuchs, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Technology
410-940-6589
https://www.napim.org/
