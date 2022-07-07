SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2022 Hybrid, July 12 – 14 in San Francisco
SEMICON West Hybrid will be an in-person event with a virtual component highlighting the entire extended electronics supply chain bringing together leaders, researchers and analysts from technology, business and industries including: manufacturing equipment, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), components, sensors and more.
Noblesville, IN, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit process and automation components for both wet and dry processes, temperature control and transfer equipment to advance automated control technology for wafer fabrication.
Products on display are:
· IO Link Compatible Products for Smart Automation
· High Purity Digital Control of Fluid Flow
· High Purity Fluoropolymer Valves & Fittings
· Process Gas Chamber Equipment
· Gate Valves, Slit Valves, Vent Valves
· High Vacuum and Vacuum Components
· Pneumatic & Electric Linear Actuators and Grippers
· Directional Control Valves with Wireless Communication
· Chillers & Thermal Control Units
· Refrigerated Dryers
· Static Elimination Products
· Pressure & Flow Sensors
· Airline Preparation Equipment
Visit SMC's Booth 451, South Hall at Moscone Center – San Francisco, CA
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
· July 12 (T) 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· July 13 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· July 14 (Th) 10:00 – 4:00 PST
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
