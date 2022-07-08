Edibles by Jack Promotes Plastic Use Reduction
Edibles by Jack promotes sustainable plastic reduction and incorporates several production processes in alignment with the UN roadmap designed toward achieving implementation of a Global Plastics Treaty.
Chelsea, MA, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In March 2022, Heads of State, Environment Ministers, and representatives from 175 countries endorsed a resolution at the United Nations Environment Assembly (“UNEA-5”) to negotiate toward achieving an international agreement to “end plastic pollution” by the end of 2024 (UNEA Resolution: plasticpollutiontreaty.org)
Edibles by Jack promotes sustainable plastic reduction and incorporates several production processes in alignment with the UN roadmap designed toward achieving implementation of a Global Plastics Treaty. Edibles by Jack products are eco-friendly in composition and production in that they are:
- Hand-made which eliminates machine production
- Porcelain molds used for all spoons production are recycled
- Flour, butter, egg whites, and fresh herbs, and spices are all locally-sourced, which nearly eliminates their freight transportation eco footprint
- Clients use edible spoons as replacements for porcelain and plastic spoons, which otherwise would have been used for serving hors d'oeuvres
- Edible spoons are a zero waste cutlery solution
Edibles by Jack is actively contributing to the reduction of waste products, especially plastic, and seeks to encourage a similar movement toward sustainability processes in American food production. Environmental impact is an important driver of decisions the company routinely makes regarding sourcing/producing materials (ingredients) for its spoons.
The production process has much less of a carbon footprint than manufacturing plastic, ceramic, or metal alternatives. Sustainability methods do impact process timelines as well as elevate manufacturing costs, however Edibles by Jack wholeheartedly believes making ecological friendly choices is the right thing to do.
Media Contact:
Charlton Becker and Kristen Fields
(617) 884-3791
orders@ediblesbyjack.com
Source: Edibles by Jack
