Creative Shock Marketing Announces Rebrand as 712 Creative
A Central Wisconsin brand launch agency changes its name to align its brand with its core values, services, and philosophy.
Wausau, WI, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Creative Shock Marketing, a Central Wisconsin brand launch agency, announced today that it has rebranded as 712 Creative to better align with its core values, services, and philosophy. As a brand launch agency, 712 Creative is a creative agency first and a marketing firm second - and the team wanted its name to reflect that. “712 Creative” draws its meaning from the company’s core philosophy “In everything, do to others as you would want them to do to you.” (Matthew 7:12).
Speaking about the rebrand, 712 Creative Founder, Elina VanNatta, had this to say, “Like most brands, our company has grown and evolved. Our strong roots in creative, and our culture of thoroughness, reciprocity, and contribution inspired this move. Nothing else is changing, and we are excited to own our new identity and look forward to continuing to serve clients here in Central Wisconsin and across the globe.”
The agency has also been growing and adding new team members and services. Over the next 12 months, 712 Creative hopes to introduce turnkey brand launch packages to help start-ups and small business owners enter the market with effective branding.
About
Since 2014, 712 Creative has been helping clients create meaningful brands that matter. The agency is woman-owned and is behind many great brands, like Squire, Upscribbr, Medina Coffee Company, ulo, and Nashville Solar Works. 712 Creative offers branding and marketing services - from brand strategy and messaging development, to logos and websites, to marketing and advertising campaigns. To learn more about their services and work, and to request a free branding consultation, visit 712Creative.com.
Speaking about the rebrand, 712 Creative Founder, Elina VanNatta, had this to say, “Like most brands, our company has grown and evolved. Our strong roots in creative, and our culture of thoroughness, reciprocity, and contribution inspired this move. Nothing else is changing, and we are excited to own our new identity and look forward to continuing to serve clients here in Central Wisconsin and across the globe.”
The agency has also been growing and adding new team members and services. Over the next 12 months, 712 Creative hopes to introduce turnkey brand launch packages to help start-ups and small business owners enter the market with effective branding.
About
Since 2014, 712 Creative has been helping clients create meaningful brands that matter. The agency is woman-owned and is behind many great brands, like Squire, Upscribbr, Medina Coffee Company, ulo, and Nashville Solar Works. 712 Creative offers branding and marketing services - from brand strategy and messaging development, to logos and websites, to marketing and advertising campaigns. To learn more about their services and work, and to request a free branding consultation, visit 712Creative.com.
Contact
712 CreativeContact
Elina VanNatta
715.432.4997
712creative.com
Elina VanNatta
715.432.4997
712creative.com
Categories