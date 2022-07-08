New Laravel 9 Series Launched by Stack Developers Youtube Channel to Create Multi-Vendor E-Commerce Website
Stack Developers Youtube Channel is going to create a Multivendor website that can handle both B2B and B2C.
Delhi, India, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stack Developers Youtube Channel is pleased to announce the launch of their newest Laravel 9 series at Youtube.com/StackDevelopers. The sole purpose of the series is to create a Multi-Vendor full-featured e-commerce website in Laravel 9.
Laravel is one of the most popular PHP frameworks for developing websites. And, recently, the Laravel 9 version was released, which Stack Developers use to build Multi-Vendor/Seller e-commerce websites.
A multi-vendor portal or website is a platform for third-party sellers to sell in one place. E-commerce websites are good examples of multivendor websites, where multiple vendors are allowed to register on a single platform with the same shopping cart and sell their products.
Stack Developers Youtube Channel is going to create such a kind of multivendor website that can handle both B2B and B2C.
To create a Laravel 9 Multi-Vendor E-commerce Website, the series follows the steps outlined below:
1) Vendors register on the website, either for a fee or for free.
2) Once the vendor has registered and uploaded his products, customers can begin purchasing from him.
3) The owner of the multi-vendor website may charge a small fee to each vendor for each transaction.
4) Most of the payments are transferred to the website owner, and from there to the vendor chosen.
5) Product delivery is handled by the vendor or even the administrator.
6) Communication about faulty products can be conveyed to the vendor or even the store admin, which the seller handles.
The Stack Developers Youtube Channel is for every student/developer to learn the Laravel PHP Framework from basic to expert level. They have launched the Laravel 9 series on the heels of their success with the Laravel 8 series.
For more information about this new series, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0Xm6Xm_Dvw
Contact
Stack Developers Youtube Channel
Amit Gupta
78888865209
https://www.youtube.com/StackDevelopers/
