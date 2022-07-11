Celebrating Community with Peaceful Warriors and Meadows Park Community Center
Enjoy our beautiful parks this summer with family-friendly yoga and social time together with community.
Colorado Springs, CO, July 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Families and people of all ages need community to connect. This July will feature free opportunities for our community to join together to enjoy each other's company and our beautiful parks.
In addition to celebrating Park & Rec Month, it is also a special 40th birthday for Meadows Park Community Center and the one year anniversary of their partnership with local nonprofit, Peaceful Warriors, bringing yoga and mindfulness to underserved populations.
July 13 is the first of 3 events at 6:00 pm at Otero Park, 4630 Iron Horse Trl, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. Everyone is welcome. Family Yoga is the theme and there will be one class or more depending on the size of the crowd.
July 20 yoga is at Ivywild Park with a social to follow at Ivywild School.
July 27 is at the Deerfield Hills Community Center.
“You don't have to practice yoga to enjoy this evening,” says Lenora Degen, a board member of Peaceful Warriors. “Maybe you need to relax in the grass while your little ones burn off some energy with fun yoga games. Or maybe you love yoga and need to commit to an hour practice in a new, beautiful environment. Colorado Springs has some of the most lovely public parks. Summer is short. We need to savor these evenings together as a community.”
Amber Rotramel, Recreation Assistant at Meadows Park Community Center is working to make this a summer of community celebration. “We have a rich, diverse community deserving of all the programs we can deliver to them. In fact, we have an entire year of events to celebrate our community center's anniversary.” https://coloradosprings.gov/sites/default/files/ruby_jubilee_year_2022_mpcc2.pdf
“But you don't need an anniversary to find reasons to love our center and the other facilities within the City of Colorado Springs,” says Rotramel. “Many of the community centers have daily offerings! Senior lunches, food distribution, summer camps and fitness classes are part of the programming throughout the year."
Bring a yoga mat (there will be some to share), a water bottle and a donation (optional), but these events are free and everyone is invited.
Volunteers are welcome to join: https://fb.me/e/1VQ5yqPs9
For media enquiries, contact: Lenora Degen, Peaceful Warriors Board of Directors, 719-649-0411, lenoradegen@msn.com or Amber Rotramel, Recreation Assistant, Meadows Park Community Center, (719) 385-7943, amber.rotramel@coloradosprings.gov.
Peaceful Warriors is a nonprofit 501c3 organization working to bring the benefits of yoga and mindfulness to under-served populations. http://www.Peaceful-warriors.org
