Matcha Design 2022 Number One Oklahoma B2B Company in Clutch 2022 Top Performer's List
Matcha Design continues to grow and receive recognition in a competitive B2B market.
Tulsa, OK, July 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A worldwide leader in the B2B industry, Clutch is based in Washington DC and is the leading ratings and review platform for IT, marketing and business service providers. Clutch serves the B2B services market by publishing extensive client reviews and making recommendations for service providers to businesses. Clutch reference lists are the most referenced client review lists in the B2B services market, with over one million customers using the platform every month.
Clutch Leader Awards include the annual Top Performer List in Oklahoma. This year, Matcha Design is proud to be the highest ranking B2B performer in the Clutch rankings. Top Performers are selected using meticulous criteria to examine every significant aspect of company operation.
Matcha Design consistently ranks in the Clutch top 10 B2B companies and this year ranked number one Oklahoma B2B service provider in the following categories:
● Industry Expertise: services offered, former client reviews, case studies, awards received, and social media presence.
● Ability to Deliver: Clutch verified reviews published to profile, clients worked with, services offered and experience with provided services, brand reputation, and visibility in the target market.
● Client Reviews: strong track record of high-quality, legitimate client reviews
Chris Lo, President and CEO of Matcha Design, has developed a team of intelligent, skillful, passionate professionals who work well together and with clients. Technical skill combined with a heart for excellence continues to make Matcha Design a leader in the B2B industry. As a team, Matcha Design focuses on helping businesses build their brand and connect with customers in creative, authentic ways.
Matcha Design is a top-ranking B2B business year after year due to its commitment to client-focused impeccable service. Matcha Design offers flexible collaboration with clients with a goal-driven, client-centric mindset applied to each project. The Matcha Design team approaches each project with the goal of building brand legacy by matching each client's individual brand tone to speak directly to their target audience. Matcha Design delivers value through quality work and helping clients achieve brand results.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multicultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren't numbers, they're relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.
