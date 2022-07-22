Moolah Browser Extension Earns Google Publisher Verification Badges
Moolah’s “Featured” and “Established Publishers” badges are visible to users on the Chrome Web Store download page.
Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Moolah, a Chrome browser extension tool that automatically searches, tests, and adds valid coupon codes to the online shopping cart, has been awarded Google’s latest “Featured” badge, as well as the “Established Publishers” verification badges just as Moolah marks its first year since launch. The Chrome Web Store badges signify adherence to best technical and user privacy protection practices.
“Moolah implements quality assurance procedures to ensure that our software effectively searches and tests for coupon codes on partner sites and that services we provide are always up-to-date. Being verified on Google is a testament to all the hard work we put towards our commitment to help shoppers save money when they shop their favorite brands online,” CEO Alan Gu said.
The two new badges were released by Google in April to help users search for the best and most trustworthy browser extensions in the Google listings. The “Featured” badge is assigned to extensions that “follow Google’s technical best practices and meet a high standard of user experience and design.” The Chrome Web Store team reviews each extension for adherence to best practices, intuitive user experience, and the use of updated platform APIs, among other requirements.
The “Established Publishers” badge is given to Chrome browser extensions whose developers have successfully verified their identity and showed compliance with the tech giant’s developer program policies. According to Google, publishers can’t pay to receive the badges although they can nominate their own extensions through the Google Support page.
The introduction of the verification badges is part of Google’s efforts to address concerns about data privacy and security. Chrome Web Store implements data privacy and security requirements to ensure that developers handle user’s private data properly and publish extensions that are safe from threats and do not use deceptive installation tactics.
“Audience hesitation towards using coupon-hunting browser extension tools is, in large part, caused by user privacy concerns. We hope that being verified by Google encourages more customers to install and use the Moolah button so that, like thousands of current users, they also never miss out on a great opportunity to save on their online purchases,” Gu concluded.
Both badges are visible on the Moolah download page in the Chrome Web Store listings. For more information about Moolah, visit http://takemoolah.com.
About Moolah
Moolah is an automatic coupon hunter that applies the best coupon codes to the online shopping cart in partner merchant stores. It’s a Chrome browser extension that automatically searches for coupons online and tests them. The extension is free to download at the Chrome web store. For more information about Moolah, visit http://takemoolah.com.
“Moolah implements quality assurance procedures to ensure that our software effectively searches and tests for coupon codes on partner sites and that services we provide are always up-to-date. Being verified on Google is a testament to all the hard work we put towards our commitment to help shoppers save money when they shop their favorite brands online,” CEO Alan Gu said.
The two new badges were released by Google in April to help users search for the best and most trustworthy browser extensions in the Google listings. The “Featured” badge is assigned to extensions that “follow Google’s technical best practices and meet a high standard of user experience and design.” The Chrome Web Store team reviews each extension for adherence to best practices, intuitive user experience, and the use of updated platform APIs, among other requirements.
The “Established Publishers” badge is given to Chrome browser extensions whose developers have successfully verified their identity and showed compliance with the tech giant’s developer program policies. According to Google, publishers can’t pay to receive the badges although they can nominate their own extensions through the Google Support page.
The introduction of the verification badges is part of Google’s efforts to address concerns about data privacy and security. Chrome Web Store implements data privacy and security requirements to ensure that developers handle user’s private data properly and publish extensions that are safe from threats and do not use deceptive installation tactics.
“Audience hesitation towards using coupon-hunting browser extension tools is, in large part, caused by user privacy concerns. We hope that being verified by Google encourages more customers to install and use the Moolah button so that, like thousands of current users, they also never miss out on a great opportunity to save on their online purchases,” Gu concluded.
Both badges are visible on the Moolah download page in the Chrome Web Store listings. For more information about Moolah, visit http://takemoolah.com.
About Moolah
Moolah is an automatic coupon hunter that applies the best coupon codes to the online shopping cart in partner merchant stores. It’s a Chrome browser extension that automatically searches for coupons online and tests them. The extension is free to download at the Chrome web store. For more information about Moolah, visit http://takemoolah.com.
Contact
MoolahContact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-626-899-4409
takemoolah.com
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-626-899-4409
takemoolah.com
Categories