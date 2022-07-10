Filament Launches LAB:LAB, A Collaborative Summit for Innovation Lab Leaders
Saint Louis, MO, July 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ilament is announcing LAB:LAB, an event aimed at leaders of corporate, nonprofit, and governmental innovation labs that combines a peer-driven summit, problem-solving workshop, and collaborative retreat. It happens on September 27 and 28, 2022 at Filament in St. Louis’ Cortex Innovation Community.
Running an innovation lab can be a daunting and siloed job. So, LAB:LAB’s focus is to help innovation lab leaders collaborate and share best practices about how they manage their labs, promote innovation, and deliver value to their organizations.
To nurture a unique problem-solving environment where conversations among peers can thrive, attendance is limited to 25 non-competitive organizations, PowerPoint presentations are banned, and no vendors are allowed at the event.
LAB:LAB was conceived by Filament Founder Matthew Homann and Stephen Wurth, the Director of Shopping Innovation and Experience at Nestlé Purina North America.
“As an innovation lab leader myself, I know firsthand what it feels like to constantly wonder how our space and strategy unlock value for the organization. These are crucial for continued investment and leadership support,” says Purina’s Stephen Wurth. “LAB:LAB aims to unearth all of the amazing ways organizations drive value with their labs and inspire one another based on best practices and shared learning—but it doesn't stop at inspiration; it includes actionable outcomes that we can go back to and immediately apply in our day-to-day work.”
Each organization can bring up to three attendees - a senior innovation lab leader, a lab team member, and a critical stakeholder who supports, funds, or manages the lab.
For more information or to express interest in attending LAB:LAB, please visit: www(dot)innovationlablab(dot)com(slash).
About Filament LLC
Filament LLC is focused on improving work by designing, facilitating, and hosting collaborative meetings that help smart people think together better. They often utilize their own innovative meeting space in downtown St. Louis but can also deliver in-person and virtual meetings worldwide.
To learn more, please visit www(dot)meetfilament(dot)com.
