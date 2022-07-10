Henderson Franklin Welcomes Litigation Attorney Michael-Anthony Pica
Fort Myers, FL, July 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Michael-Anthony Pica has joined the firm as an associate in the Business Litigation Department. He will assist clients involved in business and partnership disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, bankruptcy, alternative finance litigation, and other corporate litigation matters.
Pica has sixteen years of experience as an Assistant State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit and as an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor for the Attorney General’s Office. He has over one hundred (100) jury trials under his belt, including one which lasted six weeks and resulted in a favorable verdict. His trial acumen and leadership within the Attorney General’s office earned him the position of Bureau Chief, which he held for eight years. While in that role, Pica headed the investigation and prosecution of multi-circuit criminal litigation, including human trafficking, racketeering, mortgage fraud, grand theft, drug trafficking, and complex criminal conspiracies.
In addition to practicing law, Pica is an adjunct professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and an instructor at the Southwest Florida Public Service Academy. He earned his undergraduate degree at Drew University and his Juris Doctorate at St. Thomas University School of Law. Pica may be reached at michael-anthony.pica@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1356.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Pica or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
