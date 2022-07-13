Announcing AI for Defense Summit
The 2022 AI for Defense Summit will occur September 7-8 at the American Institute of Architects HQ in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the AI for Defense Summit, previously Autonomous Capabilities for DoD, occurring this September 7-8 in Washington, DC. The newly re-focused AI for Defense Summit will provide perspectives from senior leaders across the DoD, military, academia, and industry on how artificial intelligence can enhance U.S. defense capabilities.
As U.S. adversaries continually invest in AI and ML to counter U.S. influence and power digitally, culturally, and technologically, it is imperative the U.S. rapidly pursues and leverages the power of AI across a whole of government approach. This summit will provide a "town-hall" style forum to discuss the vitality of AI and ML in enhancing the warfighter’s situational awareness, information advantage, combat force power, connectivity, and overall digital capacity at the strategic and tactical edge.
The 2022 AI for Defense Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force
- Dr. Jaret Riddick, STTM, Principal Director for Autonomy, OUSD R&E
- Brett Vaughan, Navy Chief AI Officer/ AI Portfolio Manager, ONR
- Col. Christopher Korpela, USA, Director, Robotics Research Center, US Military Academy, West Point
- Stuart Young, PhD, Program Manager, DARPA
- Lt. Gen. (Ret.) John Bansemer, USAF, Director, CyberAI Project and Senior Fellow, CSET
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Accelerating the Adoption and Integration of AI for Decision Advantage.
- Strategic Vision for Achieving the AI Advantage to Ensure Decision Superiority.
- Unifying and Advancing the DoD’s Research and Development of Autonomous Systems.
- Accelerating the DoD’s Adoption of Artificial Intelligence with Responsible Speed.
- Leveraging Industry’s Rapid Pace of Innovation to Accelerate AI Adoption.
- Developing, Coordinating, and Synchronizing AI Integration Across the Army.
- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Quinn Curtis, qcurtis@dsigroup.org or call (201) 987-1803.
Current sponsors and exhibitors include: Nvidia, Collins Aerospace, Percipient.ai, and KPMG
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the AI for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://ai.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://ai.dsigroup.org/
