The Swann School of Protocol's Newest Location
Atlanta, GA, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Swann School of Protocol is excited to announce the opening of its newest establishment in Atlanta, GA. Founded by Elaine Swann, The Swann School of Protocol is an etiquette training institute with multiple US locations. This Atlanta site will be independently owned and operated by Inga Bailey. She has recently completed our extensive Master Class and earned the honor of becoming a Certified Etiquette Consultant.
Bailey is poised to offer exclusive, “workshops for public and private schools, and a program for corporate clients that includes business etiquette, table etiquette, beauty for the workplace and leadership training.” Founder Elaine Swann states, “We are confident that her passion for etiquette and her dedication to providing exceptional service will make her an invaluable member of the Swann community.”
Bailey is a Licensed Esthetician, Licensed Esthetician Instructor, Professional Makeup Artist, Pageant Coach, and “United States of America’s Mrs. Georgia 2022.” She feels that her ability to connect with all types of people and her teaching background makes her a perfect fit to be an etiquette professional. She has spent years helping people feel better about themselves through beauty and now she wants to help them learn the proper way to behave in any situation. Bailey is excited to share her knowledge with the Atlanta community, and the surrounding area, to make everyone a little more polished and polite. With her completion of our Master Class, she will become a part of a growing community of Black female entrepreneurs that are mentored by Elaine Swann.
About The Swann School of Protocol
The Swann School of Protocol is an etiquette training institute, which was founded by Lifestyle and Etiquette Expert Elaine Swann, devoted to enriching the lives of individuals through the instruction of etiquette, social awareness, and personal development. Our mission is to inform individuals, businesses, and corporations of the proper conduct in everyday interaction with society.
We offer women etiquette training certification and licensing to operate a home-based etiquette consulting business. Our franchise-like model provides our subscribers with support, mentorship, and the tools for business success. We set them up to make money and enjoy the freedom of self-employment and the flexibility of working from home.
About Elaine Swann
Elaine Swann is the Founder and CEO of The Swann School of Protocol, an etiquette training institute, with over 20 independently owned and operated locations throughout the US. She is an author of three books on the subjects of etiquette and life skills. As America’s Leading Lifestyle & Etiquette Expert, Elaine has appeared on the TODAY Show, CNN Headline News, Dr. Oz, Access Hollywood, Inside Edition, Dr. Phil, The Rachael Ray Show, and more. She’s been featured on radio, quoted in magazines, the internet, and countless newspapers across the US.
Sopha Rosenzweig
(760) 335-0950
swannschool.com
