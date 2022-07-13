Parts Life, Inc. Receives 100th Source Approval Request
moorestown, NJ, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Recently the Parts Life, Inc. Family of Companies received their 100th Source Approval Request (SAR). A Source Approval Request (SAR) package contains all of the Technical Data needed to demonstrate manufacturability to the same level of quality or better than the current Approved Source. Source Approval Requests have been critical to our company’s manufacturing development.
Vice President of Market Insight and Business Intelligence Jeannie Whitfield says, “Over the past several years Parts Life, Inc. has successfully developed a number of SAR packages to address obsolescence issues within the fleet. In many cases we have been able to provide value engineering as the data or specifications were outdated and required modernization. A lot of problems solving, and reverse engineering goes into these packages, it’s a testament to the team here at PLI.”
Not only is Parts Life, Inc. becoming an approved source through the SAR process, we have also developed full manufacturing capability for these items as well. In many cases our team has developed a first article proving out manufacturability, ultimately meeting and exceeding the original requirements. By providing an alternate source, replacement parts and components are easier for our customers to procure, helps in extending the life of our customers expensive and mission critical assets, improves readiness and keeps our country safe.
From its inception, Parts Life, Inc. has provided obsolete components and parts for a variety of military platforms. Many of these components are critically needed for the larger projects and platforms, and directly affect mission readiness rates. The parts and components, from bolts to bearings to seals, span a variety of platforms including the TF-33 components on the B-52, F/A-18, F-107 engines and the ALCM, and the MK 48 Submarine Missile. We’re proud to continue to support the Department of Defense, warfighter, and U.S. taxpayer.
Parts Life, Inc. is a certified AS9100D engineering service provider, manufacturer, and alternate source supplier for DMSMS and obsolete replacement components on military systems and subsystems. Our value-added reverse engineering processes address missing or incomplete technical data needed prior to manufacturing. Services, such as R.O.P.E.® (Rapid Obsolescence Planning and Execution) and 5R® (Reverse Engineering, Remanufacturing, Recertify, Repair, Replicate) deliver manufacturable data with source approval to manufacture replacement parts. In our Prototype Integration Facility, parts and components are manufactured and tested for form, fit, and function to ensure each piece meets and surpasses OEM requirements. Our electronic, electric, and electrical manufacturing capabilities include wiring harnesses and electronic test sets.
