Southwestern Hearing Centers Named Among Top 10 Service Companies for Medical Equipment in US
Southwestern Hearing Centers awarded for its patient focus and service.
St. Louis, MO, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Southwestern Hearing Centers, a 30-clinic hearing instrument provider in the St. Louis bi-state area, announced today that it was named one of the Top 10 Medical Equipment Service Companies in the US by Healthcare Business Review. Confirming that a patient centered approach based on high level of service, coupled with cutting edge technology is a winning approach.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top in the nation! Putting patients first is the bedrock of what we do,” said Brian Mario, president of Southwestern Hearing Centers. “Our family is proud to continue the legacy across three generations that focus on high quality hearing care for hundreds of thousands of patients and friends over years. Southwestern is in business to help people. Period.”
Healthcare Business Review strives to be a trusted source in navigating healthcare businesses in ever changing markets. “We took a deep dive into the market trends to narrow down the list of companies delivering robust medical equipment maintenance and services,” states Healthcare Business Review.
Southwestern really excels at putting a personalized focus on hearing better. Making patients comfortable as they are guided through the process of selecting a hearing device that meets their lifestyle needs and their hearing loss.
“Offering award winning hearing technology delivered with the highest quality service is what we do best,” said Marino.
Southwestern Hearing Centers
30 locations throughout the St. Louis bi-state area bettering lives through Better Hearing Healthcare Business Review through print and digital magazine, website and newsletter. It offers readers high-quality informative business news, industry insider’s views, and usable market research.
www.southwesternhearing.com/
“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top in the nation! Putting patients first is the bedrock of what we do,” said Brian Mario, president of Southwestern Hearing Centers. “Our family is proud to continue the legacy across three generations that focus on high quality hearing care for hundreds of thousands of patients and friends over years. Southwestern is in business to help people. Period.”
Healthcare Business Review strives to be a trusted source in navigating healthcare businesses in ever changing markets. “We took a deep dive into the market trends to narrow down the list of companies delivering robust medical equipment maintenance and services,” states Healthcare Business Review.
Southwestern really excels at putting a personalized focus on hearing better. Making patients comfortable as they are guided through the process of selecting a hearing device that meets their lifestyle needs and their hearing loss.
“Offering award winning hearing technology delivered with the highest quality service is what we do best,” said Marino.
Southwestern Hearing Centers
30 locations throughout the St. Louis bi-state area bettering lives through Better Hearing Healthcare Business Review through print and digital magazine, website and newsletter. It offers readers high-quality informative business news, industry insider’s views, and usable market research.
www.southwesternhearing.com/
Contact
Southwestern Hearing CentersContact
Brian Marino
636-946-8111
www.southwesternhearing.com
Brian Marino
636-946-8111
www.southwesternhearing.com
Multimedia
Categories