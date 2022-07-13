CapitaLand’s Sustainability X Challenge 2022 Unveils 10 Finalists Selected from Over 340 Entries from Across 50 Countries
Innovations from CSXC 2021 testbedded at CapitaLand’s properties in India, Singapore and the United States offer opportunities to scale globally.
Singapore, Singapore, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand has unveiled 10 shortlisted innovations as finalists of its CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) 2022, which has received overwhelming response of more than 340 entries from 50 countries. This far exceeds the over 270 entries from more than 25 countries received for its inaugural challenge last year. CSXC is the first global sustainability innovation challenge by a Singapore-based real estate company.
The 10 finalists from Singapore, Canada, China, India, Israel, South Africa, South Korea and USA will pitch their innovations at CSXC 2022 Demo Day on 20 July as they vie for a chance to pilot their projects at selected CapitaLand properties worldwide and win up to S$50,000 each. Three special recognition award winners (High Impact Award, Most Innovative Award and Carbon Action Hero Award) will receive an additional S$50,000 each. The prizes will go towards covering the cost of their pilots.
The 10 innovations, categorised by CSXC’s challenge statements, are as follows:
Low carbon transition
• The world's first glass-free, lightweight and flexible solar panel which is 70% lighter than typical solar panels and can be used on roofs that are unable to support conventional modules.
• A high-tech coating that uses sunlight to activate a cooling mechanism, effectively providing cooling without electricity and reducing energy consumption by up to 20%.
• A vertical-axis wind turbine that produces twice the energy of solar panels at a fraction of the size of the common horizontal axis turbines found in large wind farms.
• Smart louvres that reduce building energy dependency by up to 50% while producing up to 80% of rooftop solar power.
• A heating and cooling system that utilises a thermal battery made of phase-change material and artificial intelligence (AI) energy control technology to reduce energy consumption by 25-35%.
Water conservation & resilience
• A technology that helps to improve the efficacy of water meter readings, reducing businesses' water costs by up to 30%.
• A chemical-free, automated, and low-energy solution for the treatment of cooling tower water that reduces blowdown water by up to 80%.
• An intelligent water leakage management platform that integrates high-precision acoustic sensors with AI, IoT, and cloud technology.
Waste management & circular economy
• A renewable energy system that can convert any combination of waste into onsite renewable electricity and thermal power while offsetting significant volumes of carbon dioxide.
Healthy & safe buildings
• A clean air system that uses sensors and active polarisation to provide buildings with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)-class air quality, while reducing energy consumption in buildings.
Ms Lynette Leong, who launched CSXC in 2020 and was recently appointed CapitaLand Investment (CLI)’s new CEO, Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Funds & Stewardship, said: “Sustainability is a core tenet of CapitaLand’s business, and we are committed to taking an active global leadership role in the transition to a climate-resilient built environment. Through CSXC and provision of sandboxes and funding for the piloting of technologies, we are helping innovators from around the world to accelerate their path towards commercialisation and industry adoption. From CSXC 2022’s staggering submissions, we are encouraged by the increasing momentum in technological innovations globally towards solving climate change issues.”
Mr Vinamra Srivastava, who succeeded Ms Leong as CLI’s Chief Sustainability Officer on 1 July 2022, said: “Our CSXC initiatives, S$50 million Innovation Fund and Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab are pushing the boundaries of innovation to make a substantial, long-lasting impact for a better, more sustainable built environment. Eventually, we hope to see the large-scale implementation of some of these projects in our global portfolio to contribute to our ambitious sustainability targets in our 2030 Sustainability Master Plan and achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050.”
For the full release: https://bit.ly/CLCSXC22Em
The 10 finalists from Singapore, Canada, China, India, Israel, South Africa, South Korea and USA will pitch their innovations at CSXC 2022 Demo Day on 20 July as they vie for a chance to pilot their projects at selected CapitaLand properties worldwide and win up to S$50,000 each. Three special recognition award winners (High Impact Award, Most Innovative Award and Carbon Action Hero Award) will receive an additional S$50,000 each. The prizes will go towards covering the cost of their pilots.
The 10 innovations, categorised by CSXC’s challenge statements, are as follows:
Low carbon transition
• The world's first glass-free, lightweight and flexible solar panel which is 70% lighter than typical solar panels and can be used on roofs that are unable to support conventional modules.
• A high-tech coating that uses sunlight to activate a cooling mechanism, effectively providing cooling without electricity and reducing energy consumption by up to 20%.
• A vertical-axis wind turbine that produces twice the energy of solar panels at a fraction of the size of the common horizontal axis turbines found in large wind farms.
• Smart louvres that reduce building energy dependency by up to 50% while producing up to 80% of rooftop solar power.
• A heating and cooling system that utilises a thermal battery made of phase-change material and artificial intelligence (AI) energy control technology to reduce energy consumption by 25-35%.
Water conservation & resilience
• A technology that helps to improve the efficacy of water meter readings, reducing businesses' water costs by up to 30%.
• A chemical-free, automated, and low-energy solution for the treatment of cooling tower water that reduces blowdown water by up to 80%.
• An intelligent water leakage management platform that integrates high-precision acoustic sensors with AI, IoT, and cloud technology.
Waste management & circular economy
• A renewable energy system that can convert any combination of waste into onsite renewable electricity and thermal power while offsetting significant volumes of carbon dioxide.
Healthy & safe buildings
• A clean air system that uses sensors and active polarisation to provide buildings with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)-class air quality, while reducing energy consumption in buildings.
Ms Lynette Leong, who launched CSXC in 2020 and was recently appointed CapitaLand Investment (CLI)’s new CEO, Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Funds & Stewardship, said: “Sustainability is a core tenet of CapitaLand’s business, and we are committed to taking an active global leadership role in the transition to a climate-resilient built environment. Through CSXC and provision of sandboxes and funding for the piloting of technologies, we are helping innovators from around the world to accelerate their path towards commercialisation and industry adoption. From CSXC 2022’s staggering submissions, we are encouraged by the increasing momentum in technological innovations globally towards solving climate change issues.”
Mr Vinamra Srivastava, who succeeded Ms Leong as CLI’s Chief Sustainability Officer on 1 July 2022, said: “Our CSXC initiatives, S$50 million Innovation Fund and Smart Urban Co-Innovation Lab are pushing the boundaries of innovation to make a substantial, long-lasting impact for a better, more sustainable built environment. Eventually, we hope to see the large-scale implementation of some of these projects in our global portfolio to contribute to our ambitious sustainability targets in our 2030 Sustainability Master Plan and achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050.”
For the full release: https://bit.ly/CLCSXC22Em
Contact
CapitaLand Group Pte. Ltd.Contact
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Categories