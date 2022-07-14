Securisyn Medical Announces Strategic Manufacturing and Distribution Partnership with SunMed Group Holdings
Littleton, CO, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical LLC, (“Securisyn” or the “Company”), an emerging medical device company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, and SunMed Group Holdings (“SunMed”), a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of one of the world’s most comprehensive portfolios of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, today announced a robust strategic partnership. Both organizations will collate their respective expertise in the engineering, design, manufacturing, and distribution of novel airway securement devices serving the care continuum for all patient groups.
Mark Bruning, CEO of Securisyn, said, “We are excited to combine our clinical and development capabilities in securement devices for unmatched ventilated patient safety with those of a world-class manufacturing and sales organization like SunMed. Together, we will be able to offer patients and caregivers more rapid and expanded access to our next gen breathing tube securement platform. We entered this process in search of an experienced, quality-focused, North American partner that shared our passion and patient-centered culture. SunMed achieves those goals while providing Securisyn a unique opportunity to create devices that supply the global market." Securisyn will combine its award-winning family of clinically-differentiated breathing tube securement devices using patented Interlock™ technology, with SunMed’s considerable engineering, development, manufacturing, quality, regulatory and commercialization experience in medical devices to accelerate time to market at scale. Securisyn has successfully built a diverse portfolio of assets in novel breathing tube and smooth tube securement devices and solutions, which address high unmet medical needs across the spectrum of at-risk, ventilated patients. Its flagship adult breathing tube securement product, SolidAIRity Flex®, is currently in limited market release and yielding excellent clinical results, demonstrating increased patient safety and reduced caregiver workload and task times for effectively and efficiently managing mechanically ventilated patients.
Hank Struik, CEO of SunMed, said, “This strategic partnership allows SunMed and Securisyn to bring this best-in-class, next generation securement device to market at scale and with patient safety at the forefront of our commercialization plan. The combination of both organizations’ expertise will allow this clinically differentiated securement device to get in the hands of healthcare practitioners and mitigate risks associated with ventilated patients, consequently improving safety which is a goal at the heart of both SunMed and Securisyn’s cultures.” SunMed has continued to expand its product offering by adding reputable brands such as Salter Labs, Ventlab, Ethox Medical, and Westmed. The SunMed family of brands offers a product portfolio that spans the continuum of care from first responder to home care, with safety, patient comfort, and clinical performance in mind. SunMed boasts over 1 million square feet of manufacturing, 50+ engineers and comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion, supported by a world class Quality Management System. SunMed is constantly evaluating clinically differentiated products to bring to market and strategic partnerships to support its mission of dedication to improving the quality of life.
About Securisyn Medical, LLC.
Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration.
About SunMed.
SunMed (www.sun-med.com), headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China, and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. Our products are designed by clinicians for clinicians, with a focus on patient safety and comfort. Serving 97 countries worldwide, Salter Labs, Westmed, Ventlab, and Ethox are all a part of one brand family: SunMed.
