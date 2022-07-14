Fecteau Awarded Commendation Medal and Meritorious Service Medal
The U.S. Army awarded Lt. Colonel Matthew J. Fecteau the Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal on the 7th and the 14th of June 2022, respectively, while serving with the U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa.
Fecteau is a former Congressional candidate, and an Iraq War veteran.
