Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $4,291.22 for St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, Provides Grants for Cancer-Related Organizations
Maplewood, MO, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $4,291.22 to St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC) through their Closets for a Cause giveback effort. These funds will assist the nonprofit in funding grants to 501©3 cancer organizations in the metropolitan St. Louis area.
This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout June 2022. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $91,914.64 to multiple local nonprofits.
St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer provides grants to nonprofits that conduct cancer research, provide care to individuals diagnosed with cancer, or provide educational materials on ways to prevent cancer. They’ve raised millions of dollars for groups such as Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis, The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis, and The Camp Rainbow Foundation.
Every other month, a new charity is selected, and August’s selection is Connection to Success. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
