Durante Equipment Appoints Adam Zunic as New Marketing Director
Hollywood, FL, July 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Durante Equipment, a leading supplier of industrial equipment for the South Florida market, announced the appointment of Adam Zunic as its new Marketing Director. In his new position, Adam will be responsible for managing the daily operations of the marketing team, expanding the company's digital footprint, and leading the department's overall strategic direction.
“I’m looking forward to working with John again and building on the previous success we shared working together for seven years,” said Adam.
“I plan to utilize my 20 years of online marketing and e-commerce experience to grow our client-base, gain market share, and boost awareness of the Durante Equipment brand here in South Florida.
"As a business leader, I always emphasize the importance of great marketing and consider it a vital component of success,” said President of Durante Equipment, John Durante.
John continued, “Adam is an exceptional individual and a brilliant marketer who played a key role in my past success. I am extremely confident that he will bring that same level of performance to my new South Florida venture.”
Prior to his 10-year career in the industrial equipment industry, Adam held various marketing positions for companies throughout New York City, eventually founding an e-commerce start-up where he developed his expertise in digital marketing. Adam has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. John's University and holds certifications in Google Ads and Analytics.
About Durante Equipment
With over 30 years of experience, Durante Equipment is South Florida’s most reliable construction and industrial equipment supplier. With its convenient location in Hollywood, Durante offers rentals, sales, parts, and service to customers in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. From aerial lifts, contractor tools, and forklifts to excavators, generators, and skid steer loaders, Durante Equipment has everything a general contractor, builder, or homeowner needs to get the job done right. Durante features the newest equipment in South Florida and is an authorized dealer for Dynapac compaction equipment and LiuGong forklifts. For more information, call 954-361-7368 or online at www.duranteequip.com.
“I’m looking forward to working with John again and building on the previous success we shared working together for seven years,” said Adam.
“I plan to utilize my 20 years of online marketing and e-commerce experience to grow our client-base, gain market share, and boost awareness of the Durante Equipment brand here in South Florida.
"As a business leader, I always emphasize the importance of great marketing and consider it a vital component of success,” said President of Durante Equipment, John Durante.
John continued, “Adam is an exceptional individual and a brilliant marketer who played a key role in my past success. I am extremely confident that he will bring that same level of performance to my new South Florida venture.”
Prior to his 10-year career in the industrial equipment industry, Adam held various marketing positions for companies throughout New York City, eventually founding an e-commerce start-up where he developed his expertise in digital marketing. Adam has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. John's University and holds certifications in Google Ads and Analytics.
About Durante Equipment
With over 30 years of experience, Durante Equipment is South Florida’s most reliable construction and industrial equipment supplier. With its convenient location in Hollywood, Durante offers rentals, sales, parts, and service to customers in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. From aerial lifts, contractor tools, and forklifts to excavators, generators, and skid steer loaders, Durante Equipment has everything a general contractor, builder, or homeowner needs to get the job done right. Durante features the newest equipment in South Florida and is an authorized dealer for Dynapac compaction equipment and LiuGong forklifts. For more information, call 954-361-7368 or online at www.duranteequip.com.
Contact
Durante EquipmentContact
Adam Zunic
954-361-7368
https://www.duranteequip.com
Adam Zunic
954-361-7368
https://www.duranteequip.com
Categories