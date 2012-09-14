PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Central Florida-Based Statewide General Contractor Completes Orlando's Newest Upscale Multi-Family Apartment Project Roger B. Kennedy Construction completes $40 million ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando. - December 19, 2019 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage,... - December 12, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award for Learning for its BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS). Awarded within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category, the... - December 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

GES Development Brings Home Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Award for Customer Satisfaction Boston-area residential contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award for outstanding customer satisfaction. - December 08, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

Silva Construction Added 5 Tips to the Home Remodeling Series Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com/) a construction company, is adding five tips to their home remodeling tips series for homeowners. The remodeling process has a lot to consider and take into account. Silva decided to add onto their original list of home remodeling tips to get homeowners... - December 08, 2019 - Silva Construction

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

Fairfax Roofing Company Explains Why to Avoid DIY Metal Roof Installation Beyond Exteriors, a Fairfax roofing company, recently released an article explaining why individuals should not install a metal roof without the help of a professional roofing contractor. - December 07, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement Presents Project of the Decade: Home Addition & Historic Restoration in Manakin-Sabot VA 23238. - December 06, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Brooklyn Outdoor Partners with the City of Detroit and DDOT to Install 59 New Bus Shelters with Advertising Panels Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, Brooklyn Outdoor, partners with the city to increase safety and revenue through bus shelter advertising. - December 02, 2019 - Brooklyn Outdoor

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day

GeoSolutions, a Texas Business, Celebrating Milestone 20th Anniversary GeoSolutions, a premier provider of soil stabilization, erosion and earth retention products and solutions, marks 20 year anniversary. - November 17, 2019 - GeoSolutions

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Ed Sheiffele of Berkley Construction Professional to Discuss Real Estate Development Trends & Challenges at IRMI Construction Risk Conference Ed Sheiffele, senior vice president at Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will participate in a panel discussion detailing Real Estate Development Errors, Omissions Risks and Insurance at the IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held November... - November 06, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

Virginia Asphalt Millings Contractor Educates Readers on #57 Stone Dirt Connections, a Virginia Asphalt Millings Contractor, recently released a guide discussing what the #57 stone is and what it can be used for. The #57 stone is crushed stone aggregate used in construction and landscaping projects. It is durable, practical, and affordable making lost-lasting success. - November 01, 2019 - Dirt Connections

G5 Enterprises Announces the Acquisition of Harrison, AR Based Judy's Insulation G5 Enterprises Acquisition Strengthens Existing Market Presence - November 01, 2019 - G5 Enterprises

Start Building Smart. Okos Now Offers Smart Homes and Smart Condos in Canada. Hassle-Free and No Monthly Fees. Okos Smart Homes is a technology company operating in Canada offering smart homes, smart condos, and smart rentals to home builders. - October 31, 2019 - Okos Smart Homes

Snyder Building Construction Named Winner of BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business Category Snyder Building Construction was named winner of the prestigious 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business category. Hosted annually, the awards honor companies who demonstrate high level of personal character and ensure that their organization’s practices meet... - October 29, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Cory Hamilton Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Director, Supply Chain Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Cory Hamilton as Director, Supply Chain. In this position, Hamilton will be responsible for the management of the Dispatch Team, as well as the Vendor Services Team. Hamilton brings over 15 years of supply chain management experience to Telgian,... - October 25, 2019 - Telgian

Palm Garden Hotel Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Palm Garden Hotel is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive $3 million dollar renovation. The extensive transformation includes the complete overhaul of the hotel property including 147 guestrooms and suites, main entrance and lobby, meeting and banquet spaces, furniture, fixtures, and the... - October 24, 2019 - Palm Garden Hotel

PONTE HEALTH Starts Gaining Momentum for New $2.1B Vertical Medical City Near Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Westwood Nonprofits Re:Vision and RISE Westwood Reopen Building After Extensive Renovation Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the completion of Re:Vision’s $1.3M tenant improvement project, a renovation effort that joined two separate buildings into one cohesive 6,300 square-foot space. Partially funded by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority along with foundations... - October 16, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

Gina Bernardo Joins RT Specialty as Account Administrator Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement is Expanding Service Area to Loudoun and Fauquier Counties of Virginia Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement, a Charlottesville VA general contractor specializing in new home construction, remodeling and historic restoration is expanding service area to include Loudoun and Fauquier Counties of Virginia. The expanded territory includes Ashburn, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling,... - October 10, 2019 - Mid-Atlantic Home Improvement

Long Island Construction Attorney John Caravella Invited to Speak at the AIA Contract Document Workshop On October 17, 2019 John Caravella will be speaking at the AIA Contract Document Workshop located in Ronkonkoma, New York. Held and organized by Halfmoon Education Incorporated, the AIA Contract Document Workshop will analyze most common AIA contract documents and ways to use them. Specifically, this... - October 09, 2019 - The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C.

Major Industries Launches New Website Major Industries, a leading manufacturer of skylights, canopies and translucent wall systems, recently updated its website with a new look, enhanced menus and site navigation, as well as additional tools for learning more about their company culture and full line of daylighting systems. - October 06, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.

Brand New Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia New Self Storage Facility Opened in Canton, GA. - October 05, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals