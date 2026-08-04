Construction & Building News
Explore the latest technology, products and services aimed at property owners and construction industry professionals. Learn about companies involved in all aspects of construction, from acquiring and processing raw materials to manufacturing building materials, construction vehicles and equipment.
ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See
ArcSite, the field software that keeps the job going with drawings, material takeoffs, proposals, and payments, today announced the launch of Topographic Drawings, a new innovation that lets contractors capture elevation data on-site and instantly generate contour line drawings and color-graded... - August 04, 2026 - ArcSite
Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
Remodel PRO Joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Remodel PRO joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) - July 31, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Skyline Construction LLC Expands Residential and Commercial Construction Services in Casper, Wyoming
Skyline Construction LLC expands residential and commercial construction services in Casper, WY, offering new homes, roofing, and renovation solutions across Natrona County. - July 12, 2026 - Skyline Construction LLC
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
Calculated Industries Joined Industry Leaders at SkillsUSA 2026
National conference highlights the future of construction education, skilled trades, and workforce development - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries Apps Add Help for On-Demand Guidance and Examples
Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has expanded the in-app Help functionality across several of its construction calculator apps, giving users faster access to step-by-step guidance, keystroke instructions, definitions, and tutorial resources directly within the app. - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock
Airfoam is expanding in Ontario with a second facility in Woodstock, strengthening its regional presence and supporting continued growth across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. - June 18, 2026 - Airfoam Industries
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Silva Construction Highlights Top Renovation Return-On-Investment Projects for 2026
Silva Construction, a leading design-build general contractor serving Southern California, is sharing expert insights into the top home renovation projects expected to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI) in 2026. With more than four decades of experience in remodeling and construction,... - June 01, 2026 - Silva Construction
Contractor Near You, LLC Launches InstallationCalculator.com to Provide Localized Home Improvement Budget Estimates
Contractor Near You, LLC has officially launched InstallationCalculator.com, a dynamic new platform empowering homeowners with hyper-local cost estimates. Debuting with calculators for Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing, the tool bridges the gap between consumer expectations and contractor pricing. With dozens of additional service categories on the product roadmap, the platform is set to revolutionize how homeowners plan and budget for their next project. - May 29, 2026 - Contractor Near You, LLC
Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST. - May 28, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Real Estate Investors Can Now Qualify for DSCR Loans Based Solely on Property Cash Flow — Investor Mortgage Solutions
Investor Mortgage Solutions (IMS), a Texas-based brokerage, expanded its DSCR loan programs letting real estate investors qualify based on property cash flow—no W-2s or tax returns needed. Supporting single-family, multifamily, fix-and-flip, and construction loans with up to 80% LTV and closings in as few as 2.5 weeks nationwide. - May 19, 2026 - Investor Mortgage Solutions
OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites
Delaware Area Career Center becomes first school partner in workforce development initiative. OLIO Development Group launched Ground Up, a new community engagement program connecting high school vocational students with active commercial construction sites across the company's project... - May 16, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
Accredited Labs Becomes the Largest Construction Materials Testing (CMT) Calibration Services Provider in the United States
Six CMT-focused calibration brands now operate within the Accredited Labs network, delivering ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services for compression testing machines, nuclear density gauges, gyratory compactors, sieves, ovens, balances, and other materials testing equipment to AASHTO-accredited laboratories, state Departments of Transportation, and civil engineering firms nationwide. - May 10, 2026 - Accredited Labs
Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey
Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service. - May 07, 2026 - Davis Heating & Cooling LLC
Em Structural Establishes Tampa Office, Strengthens Longstanding Work in Florida Industry Veteran Lane Stewart Assumes Regional Leadership Role
permanent office in Tampa, reinforcing its continued investment in Florida and across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond. To lead this effort, the firm has appointed Lane Stewart as Principal, Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Stewart will oversee the firm’s Tampa operations and lead the growth of its Florida presence, working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors. - May 06, 2026 - EM Structural
CMPro App Delivers Built-In Trig Mode for Complex Angle and Layout Work
Construction Master Pro App Includes Built-In Trigonometry Mode for Advanced Angle and Layout Calculations - May 05, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. - April 30, 2026 - Flippo Construction Company, Inc.
Shovel-Ready Approved Housing Project for Micron Technology: 168-Acre Master-Planned Community with $3M Infrastructure Grant Near Micron’s $100B Mega-Site
As Micron Technology moves forward with its $100 billion semiconductor facility, the 168-acre former “Lafayette Country Club,” has been master -planned into a premier dense residential community to fill the housing need for Micron Employees. The dual-parcel development offers 320 units —fully approved and bolstered by a NY State $3M infrastructure grant. - April 19, 2026 - KS Global Consulting
East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Luxury property managers scrambling to get rental homes guest-ready for championship week driving unprecedented pre-season surge. - April 18, 2026 - Grillhampton
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations
Different Types of Buyers Are Actively Acquiring Florida Construction Businesses
Construction businesses are attractive acquisition targets due to recurring client relationships, experienced workforces, established reputations, and the potential to expand geographically or into new specialties. There are several buyer categories, and each presents unique opportunities for sellers. - April 02, 2026 - Premier Construction Business Brokers
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
Concrete Installation is More Than Finishing: Why Drainage and Structural Slope Matter for Homeowners
As contractor saturation increases across East Tennessee, Crescostone highlights the growing risk of improper slope and drainage in residential concrete projects. The company calls for stronger trade standards and emphasizes the importance of certified cement mason training to protect homeowners from structural water damage. - March 27, 2026 - Crescostone
Kaufman & Company Consolidates $2 Billion Real Estate and AI Infrastructure Platform, Advancing Nationwide Expansion in 2026
Holding company unifies Kaufman Development, DanReDev LLC, Daniel Kaufman Real Estate, and Oldivai under one roof as Project Zero micro data center enters national rollout and workforce housing reaches new markets. - March 18, 2026 - Kaufman & Company
Developer Anthony Galeotafiore, Owner of AJG Development, Commences Construction on 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Patchogue, NY
The project consists of four buildings totaling 40 apartments with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units. Each residence offers modern finishes, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and pations, and drive up parking that gives it a townhouse feel. Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island. - March 17, 2026 - AJG Development