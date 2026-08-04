Construction & Building News

Explore the latest technology, products and services aimed at property owners and construction industry professionals. Learn about companies involved in all aspects of construction, from acquiring and processing raw materials to manufacturing building materials, construction vehicles and equipment.

ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See

ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See

ArcSite, the field software that keeps the job going with drawings, material takeoffs, proposals, and payments, today announced the launch of Topographic Drawings, a new innovation that lets contractors capture elevation data on-site and instantly generate contour line drawings and color-graded... - August 04, 2026 - ArcSite

Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States

Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States

Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions

Remodel PRO Joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)

Remodel PRO Joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)

Remodel PRO joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) - July 31, 2026 - Remodel PRO

Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing

Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing

Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida

World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding

To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services

OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC

OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC

OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group

Skyline Construction LLC Expands Residential and Commercial Construction Services in Casper, Wyoming

Skyline Construction LLC expands residential and commercial construction services in Casper, WY, offering new homes, roofing, and renovation solutions across Natrona County. - July 12, 2026 - Skyline Construction LLC

BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool

BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool

BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited

Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth

I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting

Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction

Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction

New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries

Calculated Industries Joined Industry Leaders at SkillsUSA 2026

National conference highlights the future of construction education, skilled trades, and workforce development - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries

Calculated Industries Apps Add Help for On-Demand Guidance and Examples

Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has expanded the in-app Help functionality across several of its construction calculator apps, giving users faster access to step-by-step guidance, keystroke instructions, definitions, and tutorial resources directly within the app. - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries

Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock

Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock

Airfoam is expanding in Ontario with a second facility in Woodstock, strengthening its regional presence and supporting continued growth across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. - June 18, 2026 - Airfoam Industries

TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses

TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd

TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets

TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd

VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured

VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving

OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer

OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer

Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group

Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction

Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction

Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing

Silva Construction Highlights Top Renovation Return-On-Investment Projects for 2026

Silva Construction, a leading design-build general contractor serving Southern California, is sharing expert insights into the top home renovation projects expected to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI) in 2026. With more than four decades of experience in remodeling and construction,... - June 01, 2026 - Silva Construction

Contractor Near You, LLC Launches InstallationCalculator.com to Provide Localized Home Improvement Budget Estimates

Contractor Near You, LLC Launches InstallationCalculator.com to Provide Localized Home Improvement Budget Estimates

Contractor Near You, LLC has officially launched InstallationCalculator.com, a dynamic new platform empowering homeowners with hyper-local cost estimates. Debuting with calculators for Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing, the tool bridges the gap between consumer expectations and contractor pricing. With dozens of additional service categories on the product roadmap, the platform is set to revolutionize how homeowners plan and budget for their next project. - May 29, 2026 - Contractor Near You, LLC

Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana

Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana

The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST. - May 28, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company

Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom

Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom

Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials

DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy

DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy

DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

Real Estate Investors Can Now Qualify for DSCR Loans Based Solely on Property Cash Flow — Investor Mortgage Solutions

Real Estate Investors Can Now Qualify for DSCR Loans Based Solely on Property Cash Flow — Investor Mortgage Solutions

Investor Mortgage Solutions (IMS), a Texas-based brokerage, expanded its DSCR loan programs letting real estate investors qualify based on property cash flow—no W-2s or tax returns needed. Supporting single-family, multifamily, fix-and-flip, and construction loans with up to 80% LTV and closings in as few as 2.5 weeks nationwide. - May 19, 2026 - Investor Mortgage Solutions

OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites

OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites

Delaware Area Career Center becomes first school partner in workforce development initiative. OLIO Development Group launched Ground Up, a new community engagement program connecting high school vocational students with active commercial construction sites across the company's project... - May 16, 2026 - OLIO Development Group

Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects

Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects

Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects

Accredited Labs Becomes the Largest Construction Materials Testing (CMT) Calibration Services Provider in the United States

Accredited Labs Becomes the Largest Construction Materials Testing (CMT) Calibration Services Provider in the United States

Six CMT-focused calibration brands now operate within the Accredited Labs network, delivering ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services for compression testing machines, nuclear density gauges, gyratory compactors, sieves, ovens, balances, and other materials testing equipment to AASHTO-accredited laboratories, state Departments of Transportation, and civil engineering firms nationwide. - May 10, 2026 - Accredited Labs

Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey

Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey

Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service. - May 07, 2026 - Davis Heating & Cooling LLC

Em Structural Establishes Tampa Office, Strengthens Longstanding Work in Florida Industry Veteran Lane Stewart Assumes Regional Leadership Role

Em Structural Establishes Tampa Office, Strengthens Longstanding Work in Florida Industry Veteran Lane Stewart Assumes Regional Leadership Role

permanent office in Tampa, reinforcing its continued investment in Florida and across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond. To lead this effort, the firm has appointed Lane Stewart as Principal, Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Stewart will oversee the firm’s Tampa operations and lead the growth of its Florida presence, working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors. - May 06, 2026 - EM Structural

CMPro App Delivers Built-In Trig Mode for Complex Angle and Layout Work

Construction Master Pro App Includes Built-In Trigonometry Mode for Advanced Angle and Layout Calculations - May 05, 2026 - Calculated Industries

Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours

Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours

View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built

KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire

KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire

KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.

Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider

Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair

200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community

200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community

Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston

Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association

Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association

Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. - April 30, 2026 - Flippo Construction Company, Inc.

Shovel-Ready Approved Housing Project for Micron Technology: 168-Acre Master-Planned Community with $3M Infrastructure Grant Near Micron’s $100B Mega-Site

Shovel-Ready Approved Housing Project for Micron Technology: 168-Acre Master-Planned Community with $3M Infrastructure Grant Near Micron’s $100B Mega-Site

As Micron Technology moves forward with its $100 billion semiconductor facility, the 168-acre former “Lafayette Country Club,” has been master -planned into a premier dense residential community to fill the housing need for Micron Employees. The dual-parcel development offers 320 units —fully approved and bolstered by a NY State $3M infrastructure grant. - April 19, 2026 - KS Global Consulting

East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills

East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills

Luxury property managers scrambling to get rental homes guest-ready for championship week driving unprecedented pre-season surge. - April 18, 2026 - Grillhampton

Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders

Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group

Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast

Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast

Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC

EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification

EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification

Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials

Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver

Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations

Different Types of Buyers Are Actively Acquiring Florida Construction Businesses

Construction businesses are attractive acquisition targets due to recurring client relationships, experienced workforces, established reputations, and the potential to expand geographically or into new specialties. There are several buyer categories, and each presents unique opportunities for sellers. - April 02, 2026 - Premier Construction Business Brokers

Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer

Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group

Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors

AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun

Concrete Installation is More Than Finishing: Why Drainage and Structural Slope Matter for Homeowners

As contractor saturation increases across East Tennessee, Crescostone highlights the growing risk of improper slope and drainage in residential concrete projects. The company calls for stronger trade standards and emphasizes the importance of certified cement mason training to protect homeowners from structural water damage. - March 27, 2026 - Crescostone

Kaufman & Company Consolidates $2 Billion Real Estate and AI Infrastructure Platform, Advancing Nationwide Expansion in 2026

Holding company unifies Kaufman Development, DanReDev LLC, Daniel Kaufman Real Estate, and Oldivai under one roof as Project Zero micro data center enters national rollout and workforce housing reaches new markets. - March 18, 2026 - Kaufman & Company

Developer Anthony Galeotafiore, Owner of AJG Development, Commences Construction on 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Patchogue, NY

Developer Anthony Galeotafiore, Owner of AJG Development, Commences Construction on 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Patchogue, NY

The project consists of four buildings totaling 40 apartments with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units. Each residence offers modern finishes, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and pations, and drive up parking that gives it a townhouse feel. Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island. - March 17, 2026 - AJG Development

Press Releases 1 - 50 of 7,035