Fonte Martino Wins 2022 Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany
Fonte Martino, a Boutique Bed and Breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, wins 2022 Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany by Travel & Hospitality Awards.
Montepulciano, Italy, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate today announced it has been recognized by Travel & Hospitality Awards (THA) as the 2022 Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany. This marks the second year that Fonte Martino has been recognized by THA and was previously named Best Guest House in Tuscany for 2021.
Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate, a boutique bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, began welcoming guests the summer of 2019. Consistently rated as one of Tuscany’s top-rated accommodations, owners and hosts David and Toby designed the bed and breakfast to appeal to today’s modern traveler. Each suite is designed to be warm and relaxing while also including amenities every traveler desires. Welcoming a limited number of guests, Fonte Martino provides privacy and luxury in a countryside setting.
This is the second award for the 2022 calendar year that Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate has received. Announced in June, Fonte Martino received the Travelers Choice Award naming it as one of the top 10% accommodations worldwide.
“To be named Country Guest House of the Year in Tuscany is truly humbling and we sincerely thank THA for awarding us this great honor,” said Toby J. Miletta.
In this extraordinary year of awards, over 22,000 nominations were received for this year’s program, and the standard of entries was incredibly high. The judging panel had great difficulty narrowing down the entries but the winners reflect the very best in travel and hospitality standards. The team at Travel & Hospitality Awards, said: “We were overwhelmed by the quality of entries this year. We hope this guide will be a useful tool for discerning travelers planning their next luxury getaway. Congratulations once again to all our winners.”
About Fonte Martino Guest House & Estat
Founded in 2017, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate is regarded as one of Tuscany’s top luxury accommodations. A boutique bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate provides an elegant and modern oasis to explore Tuscany and the surrounding wine country. Surrounded by a white truffle reserve, olive groves, and wineries, Fonte Martino offers tranquility in a private setting. Please visit www.FonteMartino.com for more information.
Toby J. Miletta
+39 3291567491
https://www.fontemartino.com
