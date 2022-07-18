One on One Mentorship Initiative by Platinum Mentor at MAARG Startup India - And Founder at Paramount Enterprises | CE. Shreekant Patil
From June 1, 2022, Shreekant Patil, who received the Platinum badge from MAARG Startup India, has been supporting the One On One Mentorship initiative for small MSME entrepreneurs in Nashik to help them to develop their enterprises.
Nashik, India, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shreekant Patil, who earned a platinum badge as a mentor at MAARG Startup India and MeitY has conducted a mentoring programme at his factory facility from June 1 to July 10, 2022, from 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM on a daily basis to 40 businesses to help them grow and create new ventures or startups in recent times. This initiative's goal is to support new and small enterprises, along with startups.
He conducted one-to-one mentoring with 40 businesses, including MSME, business people, newbies, and startups, around Nashik.
Shreekant Patil listens to their challenges and offers an appropriate solution to address them. He assisted them in developing fresh points of reference, strategies for moving forward, identifying their goals, time management, finding their own direction, identifying inner strength, interests, and numerous other motivating factors. He advised them of the importance of meditation in life.
He motivated fellow mentees by explaining how his tried-and-true methods might be used with cutting-edge technology to help them build their businesses. Digital media is essential nowadays to survive and thrive in the future.
These 40 company owners are members of a famous Nashik business club. He expressed gratitude to the regional leader, Mr. Amol Kasar, for organising this initiative. Just after the mentoring was well over, all mentees expressed satisfaction and acknowledged their happiness and motivation.
A passionate entrepreneur with 28+ years of professional experience (PARENTNashik-Robotic Spot Welding Gun Parts Manufacturer & Exporter in Europe and USA), Chartered Engineer, Shreekant Patil is an official mentor at MAARG Startup India, MeitY (Govt. of India) to help startups and newbies in growing their enterprises.
For the past three years, Shreekant has been mentoring startups and giving seminars to business clubs and colleges. He started this initiative to support businesses and the nation in producing more entrepreneurs in India. He devotes most of his time to mentoring and promoting startups in India with newbies and students.
Contact
Paramount EnterprisesContact
Ms. Sneha Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
