Trial Attorney Helen Zajic Joins Egan Law as Partner
Santa Maria, CA, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Egan Law, a Family Law and Trust Litigation law firm based in Santa Barbara County, is pleased to announce the promotion of Helen C. Zajic. to the position of Partner with the firm. Egan Law is one of the largest law firms in the tri-county area dedicated exclusively to Family Law and related litigation, with a total of 6 attorneys and consulting agents.
Zajic focuses her practice on family law, including child custody, spousal support, litigation, and complex family issues. She is especially active in trials, evidence, and procedural issues. She has worked in the family law field for over 30 years, during this time, she has served approx. 2,000 clients and cases.
“We are delighted to have Helen become a Partner with the firm, she has shown herself to be an exceptional Family Law Attorney with exceptional abilities in custody and visitation, as well as, domestic violence issues,” said M. Jude Egan, the firm’s Managing Partner.
Zajic received her B.A. in International Relations from James Madison College at Michigan State University and her J.D. from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Prior to joining Egan Law., she had a solo practice for over 35 years. Helen lives in Santa Barbara, California with her husband.
Contact
Egan LawContact
Starr Hall
805-332-3984
www.judeeganlaw.com
