Attorney Darcell Walker Encourages a Business Approach to Debt Relief That is Different from the Conventional Practices
Attorney Walker encourages people to consider entrepreneurship as an option to get out of debt. To support this position, he uses his extensive experience an attorney and the inspiration of a Biblical passage. His book uses a Biblical story of debt deliverance to reveal and explain the steps one can take to reduce and eliminate their debt through entrepreneurship.
Houston, TX, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Attorney Darcell Walker releases an eBook that promotes entrepreneurship as a legitimate option to pursue to become debt free. Although this approach seems counter-intuitive, starting a business can free someone from debt and position them for financial independence. Traditional options for reducing and eliminating debt include budgeting resources, filing for bankruptcy, consolidating loans, refinancing debt, and generating additional income. Unfortunately, people do not consider an entrepreneurial endeavor to solve their debt situation. In some cases, entrepreneurial pursuits are the reason people are in debt.
The obvious counter to the premise of entrepreneurship as a debt solution is that starting a business requires a financial commitment. So how can one drowning in debt consider this path a debt solution? Walker bases his position on his 30-plus years of experience as a patent attorney helping people develop ideas and turning them into commercial products. He also gets inspiration from a Biblical story (2 Kings 4) of a widow who became a businesswoman and generated more than enough money to become debt-free. As Walker explains, a key to this approach for debt deliverance is for one to start where they are and use what they have. Many people have assets that can be the basis for a business. Furthermore, these assets do not need to be tangible.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced some people to consider alternate forms of income and resulted in the establishment of various businesses. But, Walker says, "People should examine what they have to offer and how it can benefit others." Attorney Walker believes initially, to start a business, what people need the most is not money but time and commitment. Walker says that when people begin to think about what they have and how it can help others, their focus will turn from what they do not have to what they have. The Biblical story perfectly illustrates this point.
Walker says, "in addition to inspiration, one also needs education on how to start the business. Using his knowledge from helping people over decades, Walker explains the steps to develop and commercialize an idea. Attorney Walker explains that entrepreneurship can mean more than just starting a business. One can have an idea, develop that idea and allow others to commercialize products based on that idea. The person who created the idea would receive income in the form of royalties from that company.
Walker explains these debt-deliverance concepts in his eBook, "Divine Directions for Deliverance from Debt." The book examines the debt solution God provided to this woman. The solution comprises a set of instructions the Prophet Elisha gave to her. The book examines this set of steps used by this woman to show:
How they can form the deliverance process for a life situation.
How an asset one already has can be the source of debt deliverance.
How these steps form the fundamental method for developing a commercial product.
The uniqueness of this book is that it addresses a present-day issue from a Biblical and practical perspective. It shows the relevance of a Biblical solution to a current societal problem. Divine Directions provides valuable information and spiritual inspiration to enable someone to move forward and address their debt situation.
In addition to his legal experience, Attorney Walker holds a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and a master's in divinity from Southern Methodist University. Walker is the author of the book "Godly Ideas – Developing and Protecting Your God-Given Ideas." (published by AuthorHouse).
Divine Directions for Deliverance from Debt is available at: barnesandnoble.com, books.google.com, and play.google.com.
Media Inquiries, Interview, and Excerpts Requests
Contact: Darcell Walker
832-724-7150
