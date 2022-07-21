National Online Software Leader Platinum Educational Group Announced as Endorsed Provider for National Health Education Organization
Grandville, MI, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As a leader in online student competency tracking, clinical rotation scheduling, and compliance reporting for allied health training programs, Platinum Educational Group understands the importance of documenting and organizing students’ skills, labs, and schedules required for meeting program and accreditation needs. Platinum Educational Group launched its online competency tracking platform, called PlatinumPlanner.com, in 2012 and it continues to grow exponentially. This month, Platinum Educational Group is eager to publicize its new partnership with The National Network of Health Career Programs in Two-Year Colleges (NN2).
NN2 is an organization composed of health education leaders from across the nation from two-year colleges. It is the only interdisciplinary professional organization serving two-year colleges and programs. The purpose of NN2 to promote and encourage innovation, collaboration, and communication among two-year colleges sponsoring health career programs.
“We're thrilled to begin this partnership with Platinum Educational Group," said Diane Roose, current President of NN2. "By recognizing Platinum Planner as our endorsed provider for competency tracking, NN2 now offers our affiliated allied health programs an affordable, efficient, and reliable avenue for accreditation and programmatic needs." Dr. Roose noted, “We expect that not only will our members benefit from our work together, but attendees planning to attend our Conference, 28-30 September in Tucson, will have a great chance to connect and learn about the benefits of working with Platinum Educational Group, as well.”
Jason Jensen, CEO of Platinum Educational Group stated “We welcome this opportunity with such a unique organization like NN2. Many of the training programs we provide online services to are two-year degree and certificate training programs. NN2’s mission and goals to assist and support those degree level programs really align to ours.”
About Platinum Educational Group
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Their areas of focus include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries. They provide valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Platinum’s scheduling and competency tracking software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise, they provide services to several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally.
About The National Network of Health Career Programs in Two-Year Colleges (NN2)
The National Network of Health Career Programs in Two-Year Colleges (NN2) is an impactful network & critical resource for health career program deans, directors, and administrators. The purpose of NN2, the National Network of Health Career Programs in Two Year Colleges, is to promote and encourage innovation, collaboration, and communication among two-year colleges sponsoring health career programs.
NN2 is an organization composed of health education leaders from across the nation from two-year colleges. It is the only interdisciplinary professional organization serving two-year colleges and programs. The purpose of NN2 to promote and encourage innovation, collaboration, and communication among two-year colleges sponsoring health career programs.
“We're thrilled to begin this partnership with Platinum Educational Group," said Diane Roose, current President of NN2. "By recognizing Platinum Planner as our endorsed provider for competency tracking, NN2 now offers our affiliated allied health programs an affordable, efficient, and reliable avenue for accreditation and programmatic needs." Dr. Roose noted, “We expect that not only will our members benefit from our work together, but attendees planning to attend our Conference, 28-30 September in Tucson, will have a great chance to connect and learn about the benefits of working with Platinum Educational Group, as well.”
Jason Jensen, CEO of Platinum Educational Group stated “We welcome this opportunity with such a unique organization like NN2. Many of the training programs we provide online services to are two-year degree and certificate training programs. NN2’s mission and goals to assist and support those degree level programs really align to ours.”
About Platinum Educational Group
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Their areas of focus include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries. They provide valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Platinum’s scheduling and competency tracking software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise, they provide services to several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally.
About The National Network of Health Career Programs in Two-Year Colleges (NN2)
The National Network of Health Career Programs in Two-Year Colleges (NN2) is an impactful network & critical resource for health career program deans, directors, and administrators. The purpose of NN2, the National Network of Health Career Programs in Two Year Colleges, is to promote and encourage innovation, collaboration, and communication among two-year colleges sponsoring health career programs.
Contact
Platinum Educational GroupContact
Jeremy Johnson
616-818-7877
www.platinumed.com
Jeremy Johnson
616-818-7877
www.platinumed.com
Categories