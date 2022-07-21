Dates Have Been Announced for a New Four-Day EIS Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments
Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Hands-on Short Course Scheduled for November 7-10th, 2022 in Seattle, WA.
Warminster, PA, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gamry Instruments is proud to once again co-sponsor the EIS (Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy) Short Course being held November 7-10th at the Mayflower Park Hotel located at 405 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101. (USA).
This year the four-day, hands-on course is designed for researchers who are just beginning to use EIS or considering its use in their work. This course will introduce the basic concepts of electrochemistry and EIS and give those attending hands-on experience with the set-up and use of this essential test method. Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) is an extremely powerful non-destructive investigative technique that can obtain essential information about interfacial and bulk material parameters using low energy, time varying electrical excitation.
With over 30 years of experience teaching EIS, Ray Taylor (Research Professor in Materials Science and Corrosion) understands that there is a need for many to become oriented to the method and start with the basics. Understanding these core concepts is essential for developing intuition and ease with the use of EIS. This four-day course will accomplish this through a combination of lectures, hands-on experiments, demonstrations, and discussion sessions.
Sponsored by Materials Research Company and Gamry Instruments, you will have the opportunity to become familiar with Gamry potentiostats and software for experimental control, data analysis and model.
Gamry was founded in 1989 designing and manufacturing precision electrochemical instruments and accessories. Gamry creates instruments with uncommon value and performance with the simple goal of wanting every user to be satisfied with their Gamry Instrument. Their highly educated support staff and electrochemists are available to discuss your applications, assist you with data analysis, or just offer advice on how to make the most of your Gamry instrument.
For more information or to register for this course, please visit EISCourse.com.
Contact Information:
Gamry Instruments ~ 734 Louis Drive ~ Warminster, PA 18974
Phone: 215-682-9330 ~ https://www.Gamry.com ~ sales@gamry.com
