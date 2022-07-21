Casey Jones Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, FL
Bradenton, FL, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. “Casey” Jones Jr. has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a sales associate in the Bradenton, Florida, office.
A 42-year resident of the area, Jones brings extensive market knowledge and strong customer service experience. Prior to becoming a Realtor, he was store manager of SiteOne Landscape Supply in Lakewood Ranch.
Jones earned a bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg, and enjoys traveling, fishing and golf. He and his wife of 48 years, Kathy, have three children and four grandchildren.
The RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office is located at Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida 34205. Jones can be reached at (941) 704-4725 or CaseyJones@remax.net.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Categories