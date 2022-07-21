Engel & Völkers South Tampa Welcomes Realtor® Beryl Johnson
Beryl Johnson, Realtor®, joins Engel & Völkers South Tampa, a luxury real estate brokerage recognized as a Top Workplace for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times.
Tampa, FL, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa announced that Beryl Johnson recently joined this luxury real estate brokerage located at 1646 W. Snow Ave., Ste. 38, Tampa, FL.
Ms. Johnson is a real estate advisor based in the Tampa Bay area. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from University of South Florida in 2016 and serves as a Notary Public in the state of Florida. Her love of real estate grew out of working alongside a high-production broker associate as an assistant. This early mentorship instilled the idea that clients deserve the best service no matter the price point in which they’re purchasing. So in 2018 she earned her real estate license to be able to personally provide such service. “My aim for 2022 and beyond is to help creative entrepreneurs and young startups to expand upon their goals by securing them workspaces that can serve as a launching pad for their ultimate vision,” commented Johnson. Ms. Johnson values working with small business owners, as small business is the heartbeat of many local and national economies.
All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources and tools to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. “Beryl’s experience working in the real estate business in both Pinellas and Hillsborough County will prove to be of great benefit to her clients. Also, her goal to supply compatible workspaces for her clients desiring to solidify and grow their companies within the Tampa Bay area shows her passion and commitment to making the Tampa Bay area home to new businesses,” states Cherie Pattishall, Broker and License Partner for both Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, which is located on the other side of the Bay in Pinellas County. Pattishall is also a member of the Luxury Home Marketing Institute and holds several designations including, Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), e-Pro, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Professional Property Management Certificate (PPMC).
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
