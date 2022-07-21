The Timothy Iberger Scholarship for Future Innovators and Entrepreneurs Still Accepting Applications
Hingham, MA, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Timothy Iberger Scholarship for Future Tech Innovator is primarily geared toward students who wish to become an innovator or entrepreneurs in the future. The scholarship distinguishes that the most important trait an applicant should have is the willingness to make a difference in something in life or the professional scene. The scholarship program is open to all students currently enrolled in university and is taking up a course involving business or technology. Additionally, it is open to high school students who are graduating with plans on studying the same courses in university. The financial burden of the chosen student will be eased by the scholarship as $1000 will be given to the lucky scholar who fits all these requirements and will go to fueling their education by financing their education and tuition fees through their university stay. The scholarship also requires students to make a 1000-word essay that answers the question: “Describe a problem in the world and how you would use your technology to improve upon the issue?”
An entrepreneur is an increasingly popular career path as there are no strict requirements to become one as you only need to have the ambition and commitment to follow through the path of becoming one. However, ambition and hard work can only take you so far as you will be challenged with several things you cannot easily overcome such as the financial hurdles imposed by the rising costs of education. As the quality of education improves, so do the costs involved with them increases, this rising cost of education is what pushed Timothy Iberger, businessman and entrepreneur, to launch a scholarship program as a way to help students financially.
Timothy is very much a family man and enjoys spending time with his family. He has a firm belief in the wonders of technology and how it can be innovated even further to solve problems that people face in their daily lives. This stems from when he first started his career in Thomson financial where he was able to help by providing technological solutions to companies and businesses. Over time, he was able to develop his knowledge of finance and tech which is why he understands best the struggles parent and students face when attending university. Having gone through it himself, he understands the financial responsibilities a student needs to be mindful of and hopes that through this scholarship program of his, he can relieve a bit of this burden. A student who doesn’t have to worry about their finances tends to perform better than students who have to worry if they can pay their tuition fees on time if at all.
Innovators and entrepreneurs often herald a positive change in our lives as they bring with them innovative solutions to modern problems. Being one himself, Timothy hopes he can nurture future generations of entrepreneurs through scholarship. Interested students can visit Timothy’s scholarship website where they can learn more about the scholarship program as well as send their application and requirements.
