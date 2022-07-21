Axiomtek Announces Next-Level Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin – the AIE900A-AGXO
The AIE900A-AGXO is a perfect solution for intelligent edge AI applications such as machine vision, video analytics applications, smart infrastructure and more.
City of Industry, CA, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products– is pleased to announce the AIE900A-AGXO, a new edge AI computing system for next-gen robotics applications. This fanless edge AI system is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ platform, which delivers up to 275 TOPS server-class AI performance at the edge. It has a ruggedized design for harsh environments and can operate under a wide range of temperatures from -30°C to +50°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. The high-performance AI system comes with four PoE ports and two LAN ports for 3D LiDAR, IP cameras and vision navigation applications. The AIE900A-AGXO is a perfect solution for intelligent edge AI applications such as machine vision, video analytics applications, smart infrastructure, and other autonomous machines.
The AIE900A-AGXO integrates the Allxon Device Management Solutions to provide a cost-effective and easy-to-use device management solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities. The AIE900A-AGXO offers multiple I/O options, including one HDMI, six USB ports, two COM ports or two CAN ports, and 8-CH DI/DO.
“Autonomous machines are taking advantage of AI to solve ubiquitous problems across industries. Axiomtek’s AIE900A-AGXO is specifically built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system on module. It is integrated with the latest NVIDIA Ampere GPU and NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerators, which have eight times more performance than the previous generation. This innovative edge AI embedded system is the first of its kind to provide advanced opportunities to our customers developing and deploying AI-driven autonomous machines,” said Annie Fu, a Product Manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “To ensure every AIoT success with our customers, the AIE900A-AGXO is also equipped with an M.2 Key B slot for 5G modules to provide a seamless edge to cloud connectivity.”
As a preferred partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Axiomtek has been in close collaboration with NVIDIA to drive AI innovation at the edge. Combining its strong edge computing expertise with NVIDIA’s AI and deep learning technologies, Axiomtek has rolled out a series of edge AI embedded systems specifically built around the NVIDIA® Jetson platform to deliver exceptional AI computing performance at the edge. Axiomtek’s flagship edge AI platforms will be unveiled at NVIDIA Computex 2022 and will be available in September 2022.
For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@Axiomtek.com.
The AIE900A-AGXO integrates the Allxon Device Management Solutions to provide a cost-effective and easy-to-use device management solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities. The AIE900A-AGXO offers multiple I/O options, including one HDMI, six USB ports, two COM ports or two CAN ports, and 8-CH DI/DO.
“Autonomous machines are taking advantage of AI to solve ubiquitous problems across industries. Axiomtek’s AIE900A-AGXO is specifically built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system on module. It is integrated with the latest NVIDIA Ampere GPU and NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerators, which have eight times more performance than the previous generation. This innovative edge AI embedded system is the first of its kind to provide advanced opportunities to our customers developing and deploying AI-driven autonomous machines,” said Annie Fu, a Product Manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “To ensure every AIoT success with our customers, the AIE900A-AGXO is also equipped with an M.2 Key B slot for 5G modules to provide a seamless edge to cloud connectivity.”
As a preferred partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Axiomtek has been in close collaboration with NVIDIA to drive AI innovation at the edge. Combining its strong edge computing expertise with NVIDIA’s AI and deep learning technologies, Axiomtek has rolled out a series of edge AI embedded systems specifically built around the NVIDIA® Jetson platform to deliver exceptional AI computing performance at the edge. Axiomtek’s flagship edge AI platforms will be unveiled at NVIDIA Computex 2022 and will be available in September 2022.
For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@Axiomtek.com.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories