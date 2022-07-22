SoCal-Based Boutique Firm Named Frontrunner in National Human Resources Magazine’s Top 10 Employee Benefits Companies For 2022
Advanced Benefit Consulting Honored by HR Tech Outlook Magazine
Anaheim, CA, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Southern California-based Advanced Benefit Consulting (ABC), a boutique-style employee benefits consulting firm and health insurance agency and benefits compliance consulting firm was considered one of the Top 10 Employee Benefits Firms for 2022 and was later honored as the national “Frontrunner” with a magazine cover highlight and an expanded story. In an industry and time where large, national agencies gobbled up many small and medium-sized firms, a smaller, boutique firm was named the best in the industry by national HR magazine, HR Tech Outlook.
“ABC is one of the few high-quality boutique employee benefits and health insurance agencies that has held its ground in the last year. The entire industry has shrunk in the number of health insurance agencies, consulting, and brokerage firms due to acquisitions by giant houses. However, Cociu's strategic leadership and drive for uninterrupted growth have enabled ABC to go the extra mile to offer technology-driven solutions, including custom video production, educational podcasts (Benefits Executive Roundtable), and an on-demand educational platform,” reported Hannah Wilson, Author, HR Tech Outlook Cover Story, July 2022.
The firm’s president, Dorothy Cociu, has written and had published over 90 articles in industry trade publications over the past 25 years, is a frequent speaker, and has been an industry leader for over 3 decades, as a past president of the California Association of Health Underwriters (now California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals), past president of the Orange County Association of Health Underwriters, past Regional Vice President of the National Association of Health Underwriters, and active in the Self Insurance Institute of America. She is also a past Vice President, Leadership of PIHRA, a Human Resources association affiliated with SHRM. She is also the author of The ABCs of HIPAA Compliance, a HIPAA Compliance Manual for Plan Sponsor Employers and Providers. Recently, her multiple articles on COVID-19 Employer Requirements, Cybersecurity and other pertinent topics have been published by multiple magazines, including California Broker and America’s Benefit Specialists. Ms. Cociu has received many industry awards, including Distinguished Service Award, Provincio Award, Pinnacle Award, Health Insurance Industry Writing Award, and many more.
“What enables ABC to always be on top of its game is its nimble nature. The owners get personally involved with every client to understand their needs and where they struggle. And this is highly unlikely to change in the foreseeable future because the firm truly cares for its clients,” stated Hannah Wilson, HR Tech Outlook author.
While the firm’s emphasis has always been on personal service and compliance expertise. ABC uses technology to assist its clients, but has vowed that technology would never allow them to forget what they are: a service provider.
“I am honored that HR Tech Outlook has selected us in their Top 10 and named us the Frontrunner,” stated Cociu. “I was not expecting that at all, and we will cherish the recognition for some time to come. Our team will do our best to ensure that every client is provided excellence in customer service and compliance assistance, as we aim to keep them as clients for the long term.”
To learn more about Advanced Benefit Consulting’s services, contact ABC at (714) 693-9754. You can also reach Dorothy Cociu directly at dmcociu@advancedbenefitconsulting.com. The HR Tech Outlook Frontrunner cover article can be found at: https://advancedbenefitconsulting.com/abc-named-top-us-employee-benefits-services-company-2022
About Advanced Benefit Consulting
Anaheim-based Advanced Benefit Consulting is a health insurance agency, benefits compliance consulting firm, HIPAA Privacy & Security Consulting and Training firm, and educational provider, including HRCI credit and California Department of Insurance continuing education credit courses via in-person seminars, webinars, and on their on-demand educational platform. Advanced Benefit Consulting has been in business since 1995 and has had consistent management and ownership during its entire tenure. They specialize in mid-size and large group employee benefit plans, with an emphasis on self-funded health plans (and of course also offers fully insured health plans) and employer compliance consulting.
