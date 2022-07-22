TV 1893 Neuhausen & RAMPF Continue Sponsoring Partnership
Handball team starts 2022/2023 season with long-standing sponsor and new coach.
Grafenberg, Germany, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The RAMPF Group is continuing its sponsorship commitment to the handball team of TV 1893 Neuhausen in the upcoming 2022/2023 season. It is already the 13th year of the partnership.
The RAMPF Group has been supporting the handball department of TV Neuhausen since 2010. After finishing tenth last season, the team will again play in the Württembergliga in the 2022/2023 season that begins on September 17.
“In these very difficult times, it's great to have RAMPF as a trusting and reliable partner at our side. A voluntary association like us can only achieve its goals with the support of partners and sponsors. Our top priority is to get through the season injury-free. If we can do that, then the team with its new coach Mike Leibssle can certainly position itself in the upper third of the table and maybe even spring some surprises.” -Thomas Reusch, Head of Handball at TV Neuhausen
“TV Neuhausen has had to face a number challenges in the past few years. Especially when going through such a difficult patch it’s important that sponsors stay on board. We did that and are happy that the team has steadily improved and is now setting more ambitious targets again. We are looking forward to the new handball season, in which we will also sponsor HBW Balingen-Weilstetten in the second division, VfL Pfullingen in the third division, and TUSSIES Metzingen in the women's first division. With these teams, we are strengthening our employer brand to further enhance the Group’s reputation as an attractive employer.” -RAMPF CEO Michael Rampf
