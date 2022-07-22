Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between South Florida Shopworks Inc. and Fullsteam, LLC
West Palm Beach, FL, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between South Florida Shopworks, Inc and Fullsteam, LLC.
South Florida Shopworks, Inc. is one of the leading all-in-one business software companies, with over 29 years of experience, focused on providing business management software solutions to the embellished products industry, and is located in West Palm Beach, Florida. Shopworks business software products support various shop operations such as sales quotes, production scheduling, design management, and purchasing, helping over 850 apparel and promotion product companies grow their businesses.
Fullsteam, LLC, backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, is a payment technology and software company intended to serve various industries. With over 20 years of experience, the company offers integrated payments, streamlined payments infrastructure, and enhanced operational support to small and mid-size businesses, thereby helping to drive growth and improve profitability.
This acquisition allows South Florida Shopworks to join forces with a nationwide technology and software company and take it to the next level. Fullsteam will have the opportunity to bring resources to Shopworks never seen before and give them further expansion into the embellished products industry.
“It was great to have Fullsteam come into the mix as a potential acquirer of South Florida Shopworks. Fullsteam was able to work with Shopwork’s owner, Jay Malana, and structure a deal that achieved his goals of finding the right partner to take his company to the level and provide strategic value to everyone. We wish only the best for both companies on their quest for future growth and success.” -Nick Woodyard, Senior Deal Associate.
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
