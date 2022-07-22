David and Christina Arquette to Serve as Honorary Chairs of Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Nashville, TN, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, celebrates the selection of this year’s honorary chairs of the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The honorary co-chairs of the 2022 event are David and Christina Arquette.
The honorary chairs of this year’s fundraiser are activist philanthropists focusing on issues close to their heart including making real impact within the criminal justice reform movement. The couple has served as executive producers for a pair of documentaries - The First Step, which examines criminal justice reform and the work behind the 2018 bill called the First Step Act, and The Survivors Guide to Prison, which explores productive alternatives to the current punishment-based mass incarceration model in the United States.
The Forgiveness Luncheon will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from Noon – 1 p.m., at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel. Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom returns as the event’s emcee for a second year.
The Forgiveness Luncheon was created to raise money to support the initiatives of Dismas House and its mission of improving lives and strengthening communities by providing the formerly incarcerated with holistic reentry programming that breaks the cycle of incarceration. The annual event raises funds to support the organization’s Four Pillars of Programming: Basic Needs, Health & Well-Being, Life Skills, and Legal Support.
In April 2020, Dismas House opened its brand new 24,000 square foot, 72-bed campus on Charlotte Avenue. The expansion from its previous 8-bed location on Music Row now includes 56 beds in the reentry program and 16 independent living housing units.
To become a sponsor or serve as a table host for the 2022 Forgiveness Luncheon, contact Jessica Guzman at jguzman@dismas.org.
