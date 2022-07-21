Phoenix Company Provides Cooling Vests for Employees
Phoenix, AZ, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With Phoenix temperatures reaching 115 degrees, employees working outside are subject to dangerous heatstroke and heat exhaustion. A UPS delivery driver in Scottsdale, AZ, was recorded on a Ring doorbell setting a package down and falling to the ground on a customer’s front porch. He was totally exhausted from the heat.
One company, Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale, is being pro-active trying to keep their employees safe during these oppressive heat days.
Chuck Wells, owner of Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale, says: “As a mosquito control company reducing exposure to our customers from disease (West Nile Virus) carrying mosquitoes, we are also concerned for the safety of our technicians in the field. This is especially true with these scorching summer Arizona temperatures. Employees are out in the open doing treatments and need relief from the heat. In addition to offering our employees air-conditioned trucks and unlimited free, cold water, we are now equipping them with cooling vests.
“These cooling vests contain small pockets of frozen water which continually cool the body down. With replacement panels, these vests can keep our employees cool for the entire shift. Instead of coming back exhausted, they are feeling relieved.”
Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale specializes in mosquito control using their effective treatments creating a barrier around an area they want to protect. This can be with water-based pesticides which are non-toxic to humans and pets or their natural repellents which do not contain pesticides. They do mosquito treatments for homeowners, businesses, golf courses, nurseries, schools, and HOA’s. With their new equipment, they can treat large areas quickly and efficiently.
Mosquito Squad can also install an automatic pest misting system that goes off multiple times per day for the ultimate protection from disease carrying mosquitoes. These systems can be controlled by individual homeowners or business owners. They are perfect for patio areas of all sizes.
For additional information, contact Chuck Wells at 480-500-7282 or scottsdale@mosquitosquad.com.
