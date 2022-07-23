Carie Bradshaw Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Broker-Associate Carie Bradshaw Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Venice, Florida.
Venice, FL, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carie Bradshaw has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, office. She specializes in residential properties in the greater Venice area, Nokomis, and the Wellen Park community.
Bradshaw has more than 15 years of real estate experience with the RE/MAX network, consistently earning awards for sales performance. Her areas of focus include relocation, military programs and property investments, and she is a listing specialist and home staging professional.
Prior to her real estate career, Bradshaw was the owner/operator of a vocational training school and served as health care management consultant and dental practice manager. A native of Illinois, she earned an associate’s degree in Dental Hygiene and bachelor’s of science in Health Care Management from Southern Illinois University. She enjoys interior decorating, travel, golf, boating and the performing arts.
The Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Bradshaw can be reached at (941) 800-8822 or carie@cariebradshaw.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
