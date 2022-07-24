10 Day Growth Hacking Challenge Generates $138 Million in Revenue in 12 Months - New Gamified Methodology by Growth Thinking Inc.
This challenge helps entrepreneurs with disruptive businesses accelerate their growth using the science of exponential growth.
New York, NY, July 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new challenge conducted by Growth Thinking in the last 12 months has helped 25+ hand picked startups with the Founder Institute and other startup accelerators/communities like Startup Grind grow talented founders startups.
The challenge is a $1 million challenge broken down into $10,000 challenges per startup. The 10 day challenge brings into play 3 growth hacks within those 10 days with the goal to 10x their growth.
The objective is to initiate exponential growth within high-potential startups quickly. The challenge is celebrating its 100 episode, and 12 months of operations with the following results:
- $138 Million in revenue generated among the contendership,
- 628% average return on investment among the contendership,
- 1,200% average growth rate among the contendership, and
- 90 day average time to initial stages of exponential growth
Founders are hand picked via a sponsorship program where they need to qualify into the challenge. Once in the challenge, founders with the Growth Thinking design methodology and its founder Nader Sabry work one-to-one for 10 days.
The episodes are then published and put on YouTube as a learning tool for other founders to learn from. The YouTube episodes have generated just under 2 million watch minutes until today. The series is also being used by investors and funds to recruit high-growth companies into their portfolios.
The growth challenge is designed for startups in their growth stages which have already landed their funding and have an established product/service offering in place. These are usually round A or B startups spanning across a wide range of industries with most having a significant technological foundation.
About
Growth Thinking is a design methodology for growth hacking by the bestselling author of Ready Set Growth Hack, Nader Sabry. It has been applied as a book and a $1 million challenge known as the 10-day growth hacking challenge, which has generated $138m in revenue. This methodology has been adopted by universities like Harvard and Stanford, fortune 500s (Google/Microsoft) and unicorns.
About
Contact
Anne Stewart
+971 50 450 4501
https://MyGrowthThinking.com
