Bridge Handles Moulded and Stainless Steel Now Available Ex-Stock and Online from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings now offer different configurations of Bridge handles ex-stock through their Online shop.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to now offer different configurations of Bridge handles ex-stock through their Online shop. These are shaped for a comfortable grip and to enable sufficient force to be used in opening large doors or carrying equipment.
Moulded types of many sizes in reinforced polyamide with bolt through fixing or blind rear screws are available - also stainless steel variants are offered for slimline strength and use in arduous conditions.
Bridge style handles are also known as D handles, Bow handles or Pull handles and are used for cabinets, sliding panels and equipment lifting. They are used extensively on kitchen equipment, guards and furniture in catering, building construction, medical/pharmaceutical environments as well as telecom, textiles, workshop and office/domestic applications.
