Moolah Website Relaunched as JoinMoolah.com
The official website URL has been changed to JoinMoolah.com as an invitation to users to be part of a community that promotes limitless online savings.
Los Angeles, CA, July 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Moolah, a coupon-hunting browser extension that automatically applies coupons to cart, has announced a change in its official website URL. Formerly, www.takemoolah.com, users can now access any information they need about Moolah, as well as the latest announcements, coupon deals, and money-saving tips by visiting www.joinmoolah.com.
“We think the new domain name embodies Moolah’s growth since our team launched the browser extension last year. We are hoping to encourage more users to 'join Moolah' whereas by doing so, they help build a global community where shoppers can save time and money and get better satisfaction with the quality of their online purchases,” CEO Alan Gu said.
Moolah has rewards and referral programs in place to further enrich its fast-growing community of deal hunters. Users can earn points, which they can redeem for gifts or credits, every time they use Moolah to make an online purchase. They can get bonus points with every successful friend referral and by performing daily activities on their Moolah account.
Moolah has about 30,000 merchant partners where users can gain valuable discount offers. By installing the extension to their browser, shoppers can check if their preferred merchant has coupon codes available with just one click. Moolah uses advanced AI technology to find and test coupon codes that are available on the merchant site. It automatically applies the best coupon code to the shopping cart upon checkout.
“Our merchant partners are also a huge part of this community where they gain the advantage of increased traffic and visibility and reaching new customers all over the world,” Gu added.
About Moolah
Moolah is a browser extension that automatically searches for, tests, and adds valid coupon codes to your shopping cart. It can search for codes in over 30,000 merchant websites online. The extension is free to download at the Chrome Web Store. For more information about Moolah, visit http://joinmoolah.com.
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-626-899-4409
http://joinmoolah.com
