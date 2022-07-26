A&T Transportation Services Brings Compassionate Care to Medical Transport
New company offering non-emergency transportation in Virginia Peninsula.
Newport News, VA, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new medical transportation company is bringing compassionate care to the Virginia Peninsula.
A&T Transportation Services headquartered in Hampton, offers non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) throughout Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and York County.
A&T offers service to and from hospitals, dialysis centers, rehabilitation facilities, nursing facilities and senior care facilities, with no insurance required. Transportation is available seven days a week, and weekly rates are offered for dialysis patients and others who need more frequent transportation.
Who is A&T for?
Families: Whether you care for a loved one part-time or full-time, A&T can take one item off your to-do list by providing non-emergency transportation to medical appointments. A&T provides door-to-door service, ensuring clients arrive safely at their appointments and are left safe and secure at home.
Hospitals: In addition to bringing patients to and from scheduled appointments, A&T is also happy to offer transportation for patients being discharged from the hospital or ER.
Health care organizations and home health providers: A&T is available seven days a week and on holidays to transport clients to and from your facility. Consider A&T as your primary or backup provider for compassionate, reliable transportation.
Seniors and those with limited mobility: Need a ride? They’re happy to help. A&T’s hydraulic lift vehicles can accommodate your walker, wheelchair or motorized wheelchair, along with a family member or other attendant.
Door-to-door service
By offering reliable and compassionate transportation, A&T can take one thing off caregivers’ plates and provide peace of mind.
To that end, A&T also offers transportation to and from non-medical events such as family gatherings.
Need a ride?
A&T Transportation adheres to the highest levels of quality and professionalism and is licensed, bonded and insured. To Learn more about A&T’s coverage and credentials, please find them on Google: https://goo.gl/maps/oCkswgRsrWRwcomU8
A&T Transportation Services LLC
1062 W. Mercury Blvd. #7011
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 777-7503
A&T Transportation Services headquartered in Hampton, offers non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) throughout Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and York County.
A&T offers service to and from hospitals, dialysis centers, rehabilitation facilities, nursing facilities and senior care facilities, with no insurance required. Transportation is available seven days a week, and weekly rates are offered for dialysis patients and others who need more frequent transportation.
Who is A&T for?
Families: Whether you care for a loved one part-time or full-time, A&T can take one item off your to-do list by providing non-emergency transportation to medical appointments. A&T provides door-to-door service, ensuring clients arrive safely at their appointments and are left safe and secure at home.
Hospitals: In addition to bringing patients to and from scheduled appointments, A&T is also happy to offer transportation for patients being discharged from the hospital or ER.
Health care organizations and home health providers: A&T is available seven days a week and on holidays to transport clients to and from your facility. Consider A&T as your primary or backup provider for compassionate, reliable transportation.
Seniors and those with limited mobility: Need a ride? They’re happy to help. A&T’s hydraulic lift vehicles can accommodate your walker, wheelchair or motorized wheelchair, along with a family member or other attendant.
Door-to-door service
By offering reliable and compassionate transportation, A&T can take one thing off caregivers’ plates and provide peace of mind.
To that end, A&T also offers transportation to and from non-medical events such as family gatherings.
Need a ride?
A&T Transportation adheres to the highest levels of quality and professionalism and is licensed, bonded and insured. To Learn more about A&T’s coverage and credentials, please find them on Google: https://goo.gl/maps/oCkswgRsrWRwcomU8
A&T Transportation Services LLC
1062 W. Mercury Blvd. #7011
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 777-7503
Contact
A&T Transportation Services LLCContact
Tom Moore
757-777-7503
attransportservice.com
Tom Moore
757-777-7503
attransportservice.com
Categories