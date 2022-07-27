S'Able Labs Earns World-Renowned Butterfly Mark Certification from Positive Luxury
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers, and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society. Positive Luxury announced today S’Able Labs earned the world-renowned Butterfly Mark certification.
London, United Kingdom, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Having begun their sustainability journey by undertaking ESG+ assessment with Positive Luxury in 2021, S’Able Labs have been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification, having operationalised sustainability into all aspects of their business. Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only programme that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is independent verification to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
"We are delighted to certify S’Able Labs with the Butterfly Mark powered by Positive Luxury. They earned their certification as a result of operationalising and measuring environmental, social and governance practices from inception. With the purpose of redesigning skincare, S’Able Labs have complete sourcing traceability – and have ensured packaging design and efficiencies are at the heart of the brand. I am honoured that Positive Luxury is supporting S’Able Labs journey to a positive future and their mission of inclusivity.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“We created S’Able Labs because we felt there was a space in the market for a brand that not only provided solutions for under-served skin concerns, but could shed light on ingredients celebrated throughout the African continent. Partnering with Positive Luxury has been not just a measure of our ambition and journey but also a unique opportunity to help set a standard. The support, insight and resources they have provided have been invaluable.” - Idris and Sabrina Elba, Co-Founders of S’Able Labs
Through Positive Luxury’s diagnostic tools, we are proud to say S’Able Labs have excelled in the following areas:
Diversity, Equality and Inclusion: S’Able Labs hold diversity, equality and inclusion at the heart of their business beginning with their founders and reaching all the way down their supply chain. Working with Positive Luxury S’Able Labs were able to formulate an extensive policy laying out the roles and responsibilities of everyone in the team. Their commitment extends well beyond their team and into their collection of all-gender skincare products which strives to deliver well-being for all beings.
Efficient Packaging Design: two-thirds of S’Able’s product range has been designed to be refilled – encouraging consumers to buy once and buy well. Taking this further, they have committed to all packaging being comprised of over 70% post-consumer resin (PCR) plastics and the entire range being fully recyclable. Positive Luxury’s support has enabled S’Able Labs to plan for growth whilst minimising impact including ensuring all future releases will be 0% virgin materials, avoiding the most harmful impact of packaging.
Sustainability Purpose: S’Able's purpose and ethos is proudly detailed in the first pages of their Employee Handbook and ESG is a permanent agenda point on all board meetings, ensuring their mission pertaining to sustainability is visible to employees across all levels of the business. Consumers can find the brand purpose displayed on their website too.
Sustainable Sourcing: The sourcing of S’Able’s ingredients is completely traceable and when selecting preferred partners, they assess sustainability performance as well as improvement areas – informed by their own experience of completing Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark assessment. Going beyond the status quo, S’Able Labs aim to provide products and experiences that have a net positive impact on the communities in which they operate.
By joining the Positive Luxury brand community, S’Able Labs will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
bout Positive Luxury
Positive Luxury accelerates organisations' adaptation to the new climate economy. Our ESG+ products and services enable companies to manage risk, embed innovation and credibly foster consumer trust. Certified organisations receive the Butterfly Mark, a globally respected trust mark – independently verified evidence that they meet the highest standard of sustainability best practices across all four pillars of our framework.
ESG+ Assessment
Our proprietary ESG+ (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Innovation) assessment framework is the only one designed for the specific social, environmental and material risks of the luxury industry.
The Butterfly Mark
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society. It has been created in consultation with the Positive Luxury Sustainability Council of over 22 leading global organisations and is rigorous, independent, and in line with the latest international standards and best practices.
About S'Able Labs
Founded by Sabrina and Idris Elba in 2020, S'ABLE Labs care about people, and partner with them to co-create conscious products that work, and welcome all. That’s why they exist: to make people feel so good, that they are able to treat one another and the planet better. From their supply chain partners (who they know personally) to their curious community, they work to build lasting connections that can help drive positive change, together. Their first product offering is a core collection of vegan genderless skincare products featuring responsibly sourced ingredients in collaboration with smallholder farmers, with high-performance, environmentally conscious formulations that highlight powerful ingredients found throughout the African continent.
