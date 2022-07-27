Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Pruvan Inc. and Verisk Analytics
Austin, TX, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the sale of Pruvan Inc. (“Pruvan”) to Verisk Analytics. Pruvan, headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, provides Mobile Field Service Management software. The company provides a mobile app for the service industry that connects field technicians and clients with certified photos, videos, and mobile forms. Their offering enables service companies to mobilize their businesses and helps streamline operations.
Jeff Beaulieu, Pruvan’s general manager, commented, “We are excited to become a part of Verisk’s legacy. Every day, thousands of insurance, property preservation, and construction professionals rely on our software to get certified results quickly and easily. We look forward to further building on our success and building the next generation of field-to-office management technology."
Verisk Analytics, headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is a publicly-traded company with over $3B in revenue in 2021. They were founded in 1971 and are a multinational data analytics and risk assessment firm. They perform data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance, energy, natural resources, financial services, and risk management sectors. Purvan will become a part of Verisk’s property estimating solutions division. This division specializes in technologies for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration and mortgage lending industries.
Mile Fulton, president of Verisk property estimating solutions, commented, "This latest acquisition reaffirms our commitment to helping clients save time and reduce operating costs. Pruvan's technology and expertise will go a long way in allowing us to enhance our field management solutions."
Mike Palmer, Pruvan’s founder, expressed his gratitude for Benchmark International's team approach and services. He commented, “Thanks for all your excellent work and support in getting this deal done! It's been great working with the Benchmark [International] team!” The Benchmark International team enjoyed working with Pruvan and helping our client achieve a successful outcome.
The Deal Associate, Brittney Easter that led the deal, commented, “Working with our sellers, Mike and Paul, was a pleasure. They were willing to teach us about their business, and constant communication was key with their opportunity as they had consistent interest. We enjoyed working with them and wish them the best.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Jeff Beaulieu, Pruvan’s general manager, commented, “We are excited to become a part of Verisk’s legacy. Every day, thousands of insurance, property preservation, and construction professionals rely on our software to get certified results quickly and easily. We look forward to further building on our success and building the next generation of field-to-office management technology."
Verisk Analytics, headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is a publicly-traded company with over $3B in revenue in 2021. They were founded in 1971 and are a multinational data analytics and risk assessment firm. They perform data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance, energy, natural resources, financial services, and risk management sectors. Purvan will become a part of Verisk’s property estimating solutions division. This division specializes in technologies for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration and mortgage lending industries.
Mile Fulton, president of Verisk property estimating solutions, commented, "This latest acquisition reaffirms our commitment to helping clients save time and reduce operating costs. Pruvan's technology and expertise will go a long way in allowing us to enhance our field management solutions."
Mike Palmer, Pruvan’s founder, expressed his gratitude for Benchmark International's team approach and services. He commented, “Thanks for all your excellent work and support in getting this deal done! It's been great working with the Benchmark [International] team!” The Benchmark International team enjoyed working with Pruvan and helping our client achieve a successful outcome.
The Deal Associate, Brittney Easter that led the deal, commented, “Working with our sellers, Mike and Paul, was a pleasure. They were willing to teach us about their business, and constant communication was key with their opportunity as they had consistent interest. We enjoyed working with them and wish them the best.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories