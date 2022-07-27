15toKnow Offers Discounted COVID-19 Molecular Tests
Friday, July 29th, 15toKnow will offer discounted COVID-19 molecular tests with code - Appointments required.
Wayne, PA, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In an effort to help local community members find affordable COVID-19 testing, 15toKnow will be offering $15 COVID-19 molecular tests, Friday, July 29th from 8am-6pm at their three area locations: Exton, Plymouth Meeting and Harrisburg. Appointments are required for drive-thru testing - appointments are not able to be made on-site.
The test normally retails for $125, but with code FRIDAY15, customers can purchase and book appointments for only $15. The molecular tests return results within 60 minutes and only require a nasal swab.
Exton Location
109 E Lincoln Highway
Exton PA 19341
Located in Exton Square Mall parking lot behind the Exxon & Whole Foods
Plymouth Meeting Location
500 W Germantown Pike
Plymouth Meeting PA 19462
Located in Plymouth Meeting Mall parking lot between AMC and Boscov's
Harrisburg/Camp Hill Location
3506 Capital City Mall Drive
Camp Hill PA 17011
Located in Capital City Mall parking lot by Sears
15toKnow test offerings have expanded outside of COVID-19 to include other tests such as, flu A & B, RSV, strep, HIV and syphilis. All tests 15toKnow offers, provide same day results, most within 2 hours.
For more information, visit www.15toknow.com or contact their help desk at (800) 741-0457.
The test normally retails for $125, but with code FRIDAY15, customers can purchase and book appointments for only $15. The molecular tests return results within 60 minutes and only require a nasal swab.
Exton Location
109 E Lincoln Highway
Exton PA 19341
Located in Exton Square Mall parking lot behind the Exxon & Whole Foods
Plymouth Meeting Location
500 W Germantown Pike
Plymouth Meeting PA 19462
Located in Plymouth Meeting Mall parking lot between AMC and Boscov's
Harrisburg/Camp Hill Location
3506 Capital City Mall Drive
Camp Hill PA 17011
Located in Capital City Mall parking lot by Sears
15toKnow test offerings have expanded outside of COVID-19 to include other tests such as, flu A & B, RSV, strep, HIV and syphilis. All tests 15toKnow offers, provide same day results, most within 2 hours.
For more information, visit www.15toknow.com or contact their help desk at (800) 741-0457.
Contact
15toKnowContact
Lexington Everett
484-888-6949
www.15toknow.com
Lexington Everett
484-888-6949
www.15toknow.com
Categories