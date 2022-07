15toKnow Offers Discounted COVID-19 Molecular Tests

Wayne, PA, July 27, 2022 --( PR.com )-- In an effort to help local community members find affordable COVID-19 testing, 15toKnow will be offering $15 COVID-19 molecular tests, Friday, July 29th from 8am-6pm at their three area locations: Exton, Plymouth Meeting and Harrisburg. Appointments are required for drive-thru testing - appointments are not able to be made on-site.The test normally retails for $125, but with code FRIDAY15, customers can purchase and book appointments for only $15. The molecular tests return results within 60 minutes and only require a nasal swab.Exton Location109 E Lincoln HighwayExton PA 19341Located in Exton Square Mall parking lot behind the Exxon & Whole FoodsPlymouth Meeting Location500 W Germantown PikePlymouth Meeting PA 19462Located in Plymouth Meeting Mall parking lot between AMC and Boscov'sHarrisburg/Camp Hill Location3506 Capital City Mall DriveCamp Hill PA 17011Located in Capital City Mall parking lot by Sears15toKnow test offerings have expanded outside of COVID-19 to include other tests such as, flu A & B, RSV, strep, HIV and syphilis. All tests 15toKnow offers, provide same day results, most within 2 hours.For more information, visit www.15toknow.com or contact their help desk at (800) 741-0457.