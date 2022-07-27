Creating a Writing Life Retreats - Nurturing Writers Since 2007
Old Saybrook, CT, July 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Creating A Writing Life retreats for emerging writers have been presented each year since 2007 by award-winning writer, Patricia Ann Chaffee. With a short sabbatical due to COVID, the seasonal events are back in full swing this summer, refreshed, renewed and ready to inspire writers in all genres and all levels of ability. Located at the new Seastar Wellness Studio, the retreats offer a small group experience, with like-minded souls to celebrate and honor a passion for the writing life.
“I’m really excited to have this special place to present programs, especially for emerging writers,” said Chaffee. “I think we all have a writer inside us somewhere. But few take the time to honor that call and actually explore their stories. That’s why these events are such a joy. To see people tap into their creative courage and answer that call.”
The retreat program features the opportunity to share the writing journey, time to write using prompts or work on a piece already in progress, and to learn from a celebrated author, or expert in the literary world. On Saturday, August 6, award-winning writer Gabi Coatsworth will be the guest speaker.
Retreat registration is $150 per person, includes a continental breakfast and lunch, and takes place from 9:30-3:30. Register at www.SeastarWellness.com or call (860)536-0051. Space is limited for this small group experience. The Seastar Wellness Studio is located at 263 Main St Suite 105, Old Saybrook, CT 06475.
“I’m really excited to have this special place to present programs, especially for emerging writers,” said Chaffee. “I think we all have a writer inside us somewhere. But few take the time to honor that call and actually explore their stories. That’s why these events are such a joy. To see people tap into their creative courage and answer that call.”
The retreat program features the opportunity to share the writing journey, time to write using prompts or work on a piece already in progress, and to learn from a celebrated author, or expert in the literary world. On Saturday, August 6, award-winning writer Gabi Coatsworth will be the guest speaker.
Retreat registration is $150 per person, includes a continental breakfast and lunch, and takes place from 9:30-3:30. Register at www.SeastarWellness.com or call (860)536-0051. Space is limited for this small group experience. The Seastar Wellness Studio is located at 263 Main St Suite 105, Old Saybrook, CT 06475.
Contact
Seastar Wellness Studio, LLCContact
Patricia Chaffee
860-536-0051
SeastarWellness.com
Patricia Chaffee
860-536-0051
SeastarWellness.com
Categories